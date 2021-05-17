Oppo Reno6 5G Live Images Surface; iPhone 12 Ripoff? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo Reno6 series is consistently popping up via leaks. The rumor mill has been suggesting three different variants under development including the Reno 6 Pro and Reno6 Pro+ along with the standard model. A recent leak confirmed the Dimensity 900 processor will be driving the standard and the Pro model. Now, a tipster has shared the live images of the Reno6 5G. It seems that the company is getting rid of the curved edge design this time.

Will Oppo Reno6 5G Offer iPhone Like Design?

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the Reno 6 5G's live images via his official Twitter handle. The images were initially leaked on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The leaked images confirm the punch-hole display design which has been tipped by the leaks in the past well. The camera cutout is positioned on the upper left.

But the interesting detail which these leaked images confirm is an iPhone-like box design on the sides. This is different from the curved edges we have seen on the previous-generation Reno smartphones.

Also, the company seems to have used a metal frame which again is a big change from the older Reno smartphones. Both power and the volume keys are placed on the side frame together. This indicates the SIM card tray would be positioned on the other frame.

We haven't seen any Oppo smartphone with a similar design as of now. And going by the looks of it, the Reno6 5G might be an iPhone 12 rip-off. But, that be only confirmed once the company drops an official teaser revealing the design or features.

While the Reno 6 5G's design might look identical to an iPhone, Oppo still could make some tweaks in the rear panel's texture and camera module to make it distinct. It would be interesting to see how Oppo's experimenting with the Reno6 series design language and if the vanilla variant indeed arrives with an iPhone like box design.

As far as the features are concerned, the Reno6 5G is expected to be the first Oppo smartphone to be equipped with MediaTek's new premium mid-range 5G processor called Dimensity 900.

It is said to ship with Android 11 OS and feature a 90Hz/120Hz FHD+ display. Oppo is said to launch the Reno6 5G series on May 22 in China. So, we can expect some more details to emerge in the coming days.

