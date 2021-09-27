Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, F19s, Enco TWS Blue Variant Launching Today; How To Watch Live Stream News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo recently launched the K9 Pro in China and is now all set to expand its product portfolio in India with the launch of three new products. The company is confirmed to launch the Reno6 5G Diwali Edition, Oppo F19s, and a new color variant of the Oppo Enco TWS earbuds. The company is streaming the launch event online for interested users. Here's how you can watch Oppo's Festive launch show and what all you can expect from the event?

How To Watch Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, F19s, Enco Buds Blue Launch Live Stream?

As mentioned above, the Festive Launch show will be a centre-stage for three new Oppo products. The brand is introducing two smartphones and one new color variant of the recently launched Enco TWS earbuds. The Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Oppo F19s, and the Enco Buds Blue variant's launch event is being hosted online at the company's official India YouTube channel.

You can click on this link to visit the homepage directly streaming the new Oppo India launch. We are also embedding the video below to make it easy for you. It is worth mentioning the launch event is scheduled just a few hours from now, i.e, 3 PM. Following is what we can expect from the Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Oppo F19s, and the Enco TWS earbuds.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition Expected Features

Oppo hasn't revealed the exact details surrounding the Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition features. But, the device will likely have the same set of features as the standard Reno6 Pro 5G. The device will likely have a special design focusing on the Diwali theme.

Oppo F19s Rumored Features

The Oppo F19s is said to be a mid-range phone powered by the Snapdragon 662 processor clubbed with Adreno 610 GPU. The device is expected with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configurations. The handset is also rumoured to feature a 6.43-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution.

The Oppo F19s'optics are said to comprise a 48MP primary sensor at the rear along with a pair of 2MP sensors. A 16MP camera is said to handle the selfies and a 33W fast charging supported battery will keep the processor ticking.

Best Mobiles in India