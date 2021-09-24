Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition India Launch Confirmed For September 27; What's New? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is ready to launch two new smartphones in the Indian market. Alongside the Oppo F9s, the company is said to bring the Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition next month to India. The company had launched the Reno6 series earlier this year in India including the standard Reno6 Pro 5G powered by the Dimensity 1200 processor. The Special Edition model is confirmed to launch this month itself in India. Following is what to expect from the next premium-mid range phone.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 6G Diwali Edition India Launch Next Week

The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G's Diwali Edition launch has been confirmed by the company itself. The special Edition Reno6 series model is slated for September 27 launch. The company has scheduled the launch timing for 3 PM.

It is worth mentioning that the Oppo F19s is also confirmed to be launched on the same date. Apart from these two new smartphones, the company is also gearing up to launch a new color variant of the Enco Buds.

Just for reference, the Oppo Enco Buds have been launched in a single white color option. On the aforementioned launch date, the company will be introducing a new blue color option of the Enco Buds. The pricing of the new TWS earbud would likely be the same as the white color variant, i.e., Rs. 1,999.

What To Expect From The Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition?

As of now, Oppo has only revealed the September 27 launch date for the Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition. It is currently hard to guess if there will be any new hardware or a design upgrade that this handset will offer over the standard Reno6 Pro 5G. Possibilities are the device will offer a special Diwali-centered design rather than new hardware.

If in case the company keeps the Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition's specifications identical to the standard Reno6 Pro 5G, we will see the Dimensity 1200 SoC combined with up to 2GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The handset will offer a 64MP triple-rear camera and a 32MP selfie camera. We can also expect a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with curved edges and a punch-hole design. A 4,500 mAh battery will be rounding off the spec sheet.

Do note that the Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition packing the same features as the Reno6 Pro 5G is just speculation. We will have to wait to see what all new the upcoming device offers.

