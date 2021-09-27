Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition With Customized UI Goes Official At Rs. 41,990; Features & Sale Date News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has launched Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition in India alongside the Oppo F19s and the Enco Buds Blue variant earbuds. The Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition comes in Majestic Gold color and will sit with the existing Aurora and Stellar Black color variants.

What Makes It Different From Reno6 Pro 5G?

The new variant offers similar features as the original Oppo Reno6 Pro; however, it comes with a golden theme Diwali edition UI and also features an ultra-slim design and a 3D borderless sense screen.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition Price, Sale & Offers In India

The Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition has been launched at Rs. 41,990 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the original Reno6 Pro 5G is selling at Rs. 39,990. The phone will be up for grabs starting Oct 3 on Flipkart and the company's official site.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition Features To Check Out

As above mentioned, the new edition has similar features as the standard model. To recall, the Reno6 Pro 5G has a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2,400 x 1,080 pixels resolution. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage that also supports a microSD slot for additional storage expansion of up to 2TB.

Moreover, the Oppo Reno6 Pro Diwali Edition runs Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and packs a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 65W fast charging support. There is a quad-camera setup at the rear panel which includes a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP macro, and another 2MP sensor. Upfront, it has a 32MP front camera sensor for selfies and videos that is placed into a punch-hole cutout.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition: Worth Buying?

The golden color gives the handset a unique look. The phone also comes with a slim design. However, it costs higher in terms of its offering. In this range, you can easily get flagship-grade features in the smartphones like the Realme GT, OnePlus 9R, and so on.

Best Mobiles in India