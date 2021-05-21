Oppo Reno6 Pro+ Listed At Google Play Console; Snapdragon 870 SoC, 8GB RAM In Tow News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo Reno6 series is all set to make its debut on May 27 in China. The Reno6, Reno6 Pro, and the Reno6 Pro+ will be launched in the new series. All the variants have been spotted on several occasions online. The most recent leak revealed the renders of the upcoming Reno6 series. Right ahead of the launch, the Reno6 Pro+ has made it to the Google Play Console where some of its key features have been confirmed.

Oppo Reno6 Pro+ Features Revealed Via Google Play Console

The Reno6 Pro has been listed with the OP4EC1 model number at the Google Play Console database. Interestingly the listing suggests a Snapdragon processor instead of the Dimensity processor tipped by the leaks.

While the rumors suggested the Dimensity 1200 5G processor, this Google Play Console database hints at the Snapdragon 870 chipset combined with Adreno 650 GPU. The processor listed is Qualcomm SM8250 which is associated with the SD 870 SoC.

As per the listing, the Reno 6 Pro+ will ship with 8GB RAM. We might get to see a higher RAM configuration as well. But, that'll be confirmed once this device goes official. There is no mention of the storage capacity, but the 8GB RAM option could be combined with 128GB storage.

The Oppo Reno6 Pro+ is confirmed to ship with Android 11 OS. The device will have a custom ColorOS skin pre-installed. Additionally, the listing also confirms an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The panel will offer a pixel density of 480 DPI.

What Else To Expect?

The Google Play Console database reveals only the aforementioned features of the Reno6 Pro+. However, the device was also spotted at the Chinese online retailer's website JD.com alongside the Reno6 Pro.

The Reno6 Pro+ has been leaked with a 90Hz curved display. Notably, the leaked real-life images of the standard variant hinted at an iPhone like box design. The Reno6 Pro+ is said to feature a triple-lens rear camera module housing a 50MP primary sensor.

The leaks have also indicated 65W fast charging support which will likely be present on all three models. The upcoming Reno6 series will be 5G enabled and is expected to offer top-notch hardware.

The previous-generation models had a successful run in their segment. The new lineup is also expected to deliver good performance, but the pricing is what needs to be strategic to give the rivals a tough competition.

