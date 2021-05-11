Oppo Reno6 Pro, Reno6 Pro+ Appear At TENAA; Features To Expect? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo will soon be launching its new premium smartphone series in the form of Reno6. The upcoming lineup is expected to be introduced with the Reno6 Pro and the Reno6 Pro+ alongside the vanilla Reno6. All these models are said to go official this month itself, however, an official date is yet to be announced by the company. Both Reno6 Pro and the Reno6 Pro+ have cleared their certifications via TENAA. What all information does the certification website reveal? Let's have a look:

Oppo Reno6 Pro, Reno6 Pro: What All Are The Features Tipped?

The TENAA listing suggests the Reno6 Pro will bear the Oppo PENM00 model number, while the Reno Pro+ has the PEPM00 model number. The listing has revealed the key design aspects as well specifications of both the upcoming Reno smartphones. Starting with the Reno 6 Pro, the device is seen with a punch-hole display where the camera cutout is positioned on the top-left.

The PENM00 or the Reno6 Pro will have 160.8 x 72.5 x 7.99mm dimensions. The leaked images on the certification website show the device flaunting a slim profile with the volume keys placed on the left and the power key on the right panel.

The Reno6 Pro's rear panel is seen sporting a single-tone matte textured back panel. The vertical camera module accommodating three big sensors is positioned on the upper left.

The Oppo Reno6 Pro+ (PEPM00) features an identical design as the Reno6 Pro. This model also has a punch-hole display with the camera cutout positioned on the left. The volume keys here are also placed on the left, while the right panel houses the power key.

The Reno6 Pro+ also has a vertical camera module with three big sensors; however, an additional sensor is also visible in the setup. Also, this variant seems to have a gradient skin. Color options are also different.

As for the features, the TENAA listing is currently listed the common set of features which both Reno6 Pro and the Reno6 Pro will offer. The 6.55-inch display is one of them. Both these devices will likely offer 1080P FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Both smartphones will ship with Android 11 OS which will be topped with Color OS 11.1 skin. The TENAA listing further suggests these units be equipped with a 2,200 mAh dual-cell battery. This means we can expect a 4,500 mAh battery unit on the Reno6 Pro and the Reno6 Pro. Past leaks have suggested a 30W fast charging support.

The TENAA listing also confirms a 5G network support which corroborates with the previous leaks. However, the certification website doesn't specify which processor will be driving these smartphones. The Reno series is well known for its camera hardware.

But, we have not got details on the same for the Reno6 series. The TENAA listing for the Reno6 Pro models only hints at the display and battery details. It would be interesting to see if the company makes any major changes to the camera hardware compared to the previous-gen models or the focus remains on processing and 5G connectivity.

