Oppo Reno6, Reno6 Pro To Be First Dimensity 900 SoC-Powered Smartphones; Launch Expected On May 27

Oppo has started working on its new premium mid-range Reno6 smartphone lineup. The Reno6 Pro and the Reno6 Pro+ recently cleared TENAA certification where their design and some key features were tipped. The upcoming series will also comprise the standard Reno6 variant alongside the Reno6 pro and the Reno6 Pro+. It has been rumoured that the company will be using the MediaTek Dimensity series chipset to drive the upcoming series. A new leak suggests the standard and the Pro variant will introduce a new Dimensity chipset.

Oppo Reno6, Reno6 Pro To Debut With New Dimensity Processor?

The Oppo Reno6 is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. This chipset will be built on a 6nm processor and is likely to power the Reno6 Pro as well. The information comes from a Chinese tipster.

Separately, another tipster called Abhishek Yadav has also confirmed this information on Twitter. If this information turns out to be true then the Reno6 series will be the first smartphones to launch with this unannounced MediaTek processor.

As per the tipster, the Dimensity 900 processor will deliver better performance than the Snapdragon 768G processor. This chipset will also likely come with 5G network support as the Dimensity 800U processor. Both tipsters have currently tipped only the processor details.

But, thanks to the previous leaks, we have a fair idea of the Reno6 series' hardware. While both Reno6 and the Reno6 Pro are said to launch with the unannounced Dimensity 900 processor, the Reno6 Pro+ is speculated to ship with the Dimensity 1200 5G chipset.

All the variants in the Reno6 lineup will be pre-loaded with Android 11 OS which will be wrapped around ColorOS 11.1 interface. The Reno6 Pro and the Reno6 Pro+ will launch with a 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.

The standard variant's display size hasn't been tipped by the leaks. However, we can expect a similar FHD+ panel with a punch-hole as its siblings. We might soon get more information on the other hardware features of the standard variant and will keep you posted with the details.

Oppo Reno6 Series: When Can We Expect A Launch?

The Oppo Reno6 series has been tipped to launch on May 22. However, the new leak suggests its arrival on May 27. The company has not confirmed any of these dates yet. This makes it hard to guess the exact date for its launch. However, there are possibilities that the Reno6 series goes official later this month itself.

