Oppo Reno6 Z Launch Confirmed For July 21; Worth An Upgrade?

Oppo is all set to launch the sixth generation of its premium mid-range Reno smartphone lineup. The Reno 6 series has been making splashes consistently online with models including the Reno 6Z and the Reno6 Pro besides the standard model. The former's official launch has now been confirmed for later this month in the global market. Which market would be the first to receive the Reno6 Z and what all we know about this mid-range handset? Let's take a look:

Oppo Reno6 Z Official Launch Date Confirmed

The Oppo Reno6 Z is all set to launch on July 21 in Thailand. The information has been confirmed by the company's official Thailand's website. The launch suggests a launch event at 5.30 PM local time (4 PM IST).

Since the global launch is officially confirmed, we can expect the brand to soon reveal its India launch date. Notably, the dedicated Reno6 Z's microsite also confirms the camera details. Other features might be updated ahead of the launch.

Oppo Reno6 Z Features To Check Out

The Reno6 Z official poster confirms a 64MP AI triple-lens camera module. The posted image shows a vertically aligned module on the upper left. The 5G connectivity is also confirmed by the launch poster.

The Reno6 Z is said to be equipped with the Dimensity 800U chipset going by the previous leaks. The octa-core 5G MediaTek processor is expected to be combined with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage capacity. The expandable storage capacity is unspecified as of now.

The device is likely to ship with Android 11 OS and a custom Color OS interface. The Reno6 Z is also said to feature an AMOLED display measuring 6.43-inches. The panel will have an FHD+ resolution and an integrated in-display fingerprint scanner for security. It is expected to feature a punch-hole camera cutout for the selfie camera.

Speaking of which, the Reno6 Z is expected to feature a 32MP selfie snapper. The triple camera setup at the rear will have an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP sensor in addition to the 64MP primary lens. A 4,310 mAh battery with fast charging support is expected to complete the spec sheet.

Is Reno6 Z Worth Waiting For?

Oppo introduced the Reno series with camera-centric hardware starting with the Reno 10x zoom. While the shark-fin pop-up camera design was the highlight during launch, the brand dropped the trendy motorized camera setup and adapted the punch-hole design.

However, the focus still seems to be on the camera with the new-generation Reno series. The Reno6 Z is likely to be the low-end variant on the upcoming Reno6 series. However, the camera setup tipped is good for a mid-range smartphone. Other features are also decent which makes the Reno6 Z a fair upgrade.

