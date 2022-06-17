Oppo Reno7 A With Snapdragon 695, 90Hz AMOLED Display Goes Official; Price & India Launch Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has announced a new Reno series device dubbed the Oppo Reno7 A. The latest handset from Oppo is a mid-range offering that comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, 90Hz display, Android 12, and many more. Let's take a look at the features and pricing of the Oppo Reno7 A.

Oppo Reno7 A Price and Availability

The Oppo Reno7 A has been launched in a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration, priced at JPY 44,800 (around Rs 26,000). The device is currently up for grabs in the Japanese market in Dream Blue and Starry Black color variants.

Oppo Reno7 A Features

In terms of spec, the Oppo Reno7 A has been launched with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display which offers a 2400 × 1080 pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 600nits peak brightness. The octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor on the Oppo Reno7 A is paired with 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS2.2 storage that also features a dedicated micro-SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The handset ships with Android 12-based ColorOS 12 and packs a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 18W charging. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup including a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, the device has a 16MP front camera sensor.

Other specs include an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm audio jack, an IPX8 rating, and a Type-C charging port for charging. Connectivity features include Dual-SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, and Beidou.

Oppo Reno7 A: Coming To India?

There is no info on whether the device will make its way to other regions. Now, the brand has recently launched the K10 5G in India and is gearing up for the Oppo A57 4G on June 21.

The handset is said to be launched starting at Rs. 13,500 and will be available in two color variants namely - Glowing Black and Glowing Green. In terms of specs, the device will offer a 13MP dual-camera system, the MediaTek Helio G35, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

