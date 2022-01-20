Oppo Reno7 India Launch Officially Teased; To Include Most Advanced Reno Camera News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo Reno7 series is finally coming to India, the company has officially teased. Oppo took to Twitter and other social media handles to tease the new Reno7 smartphones that could launch in the following days. Looking back, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G debuted in January last year. Hence, we can expect another January launch for the Reno7 series.

Oppo Reno7 Launch Teased

Like always, Oppo has highlighted the camera capabilities on the upcoming Oppo Reno7. The Twitter post mentions the #ThePotraitExpert hashtag, indicating the camera prowess. What's more, the tweet also mentions the upcoming Reno7 will include the "most advanced Reno camera system ever".

That said, Oppo has refrained from giving away an official launch date for the Indian market. Rumors suggest the upcoming Oppo Reno7 will likely launch in the following weeks. We could have a late-January launch or an early February launch.

Here's the moment that you all have been waiting for. Presenting the Beauty of the Universe, #OPPOReno7Series.

Designed to capture perfect portraits anytime, #ThePortraitExpert is here to charm you with its starry design and a lot more.

Oppo Reno7 Series Launch: What To Expect?

The Oppo Reno7 series with the vanilla variant and the Reno7 Pro has already debuted in China. We can expect similar features with a couple of tweaks in the OS. Going by this, the Oppo Reno7 features a 6.43-inch AMOLED panel whereas the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G packs a larger 6.55-inch AMOLED display. Both offer an FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the vanilla model draws power from the Snapdragon 778G processor, whereas, the Oppo Reno7 Pro gets its power from the Dimensity 1200-Max chipset. Both models pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Additionally, both phones have a triple-camera setup. However, the Oppo Reno7 includes a 64MP primary shooter paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter. The Oppo Reno7 Pro includes a 50MP main lens backed by a 16MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. Both phones have a 32MP selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno7 series are surely premium flagship devices set to take on competition from Xiaomi, Vivo, OnePlus, Samsung, and so on. The Oppo Reno7 is tipped to be priced around Rs. 30,000 in India. The higher Oppo Reno7 Pro is said to cost around Rs. 45,000 in India. We'll know more once the launch date nears.

