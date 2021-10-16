Oppo Reno7 Key Specifications Revealed Via New Leak; Expected Price, Launch Date News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo has started working on the Reno7 series which might go official by the end of this year. The vanilla Reno7 is leaked with an identical design as its predecessor. The camera specifications were also tipped earlier which is an upgrade over the Reno6. Now, a new leak has shared some additional insight into the Reno7's key features.

Oppo Reno7 Key Features Revealed Via New Leak

The Oppo Reno7's latest set of the leak comes via a Chinese tipster on Weibo. The upcoming handset is already leaked with a flat-edge display similar to its predecessor. The tipster suggests it to be an OLED panel which will measure 6.5-inches. This panel is tipped to support 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. A punch-hole camera cutout is also confirmed via previous leaks.

The Reno7's imaging setup has also been confirmed already. It is said to come with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera combined with a secondary Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP B/W portrait mode. The device is also tipped with a 32MP Sony IMX615 primary sensor.

The Oppo Reno7 is speculated to be equipped with the Dimensity 920 processor. The handset will be launched with up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The expandable storage capacity is unspecified as of now. The device is also tipped with some game-centric features such as a vapour-chamber liquid-cooled soaking plate and a Z-axis linear.

The Reno7 is further said to offer an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The device might feature a 4,500 mAh battery unit which will support 65W fast charging technology.

Oppo Reno7 Price Also Tipped

The Oppo Reno7's pricing details have also been shared by the tipster. The base variant of the handset which will have 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for sale at 2,999 Yuan (approx Rs. 34,965). The device will also be available with a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option which is said to launch at 3,299 Yuan (approx. Rs. 38,000).

Oppo hasn't announced the launch timeline for the Reno7 series launch. But, the rumours suggest its arrival in November this year. The company should confirm the details in the coming weeks.

