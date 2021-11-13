Oppo Reno7, Reno7 Pro Launching In Jan In India; 120Hz Display, Triple Cameras Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo Reno7 series has been the talk of the town for several days. The launch is said to take place this month or next month in China. However, Oppo is yet to confirm anything. Now, the India launch timeline has been tipped in the latest development.

We know the lineup will include - the Reno7, Reno7 Pro, and the Reno7 Pro Plus just like its predecessor series. However, new information claimed there won't be the Reno7 Pro Plus, instead, there will be the Reno7 SE.

Oppo Reno7 Series India Launch Tipped

As per an exclusive report by 91mobiles, the Oppo Reno7 series will arrive in January 2022 in the country. The publication comes to know via an industry source that Oppo will launch two devices from the Reno7 series in the country which is most likely the standard Reno7 and the Reno7 Pro. The launch details of the Reno7 Pro+ or the Reno7 SE are still unclear.

Oppo Reno7 Pro And Oppo Reno7 Features We Know So Far

Starting with the Pro model, the live images of the Reno7 Pro were recently surfaced online, showing a punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner similar to the Reno6 Pro; however, the successor is appeared to have a smaller cutout. Besides, the display is spotted with flat edges and minimal bezels on all sides.

In terms of features, the phone is tipped to flaunt a 6.5-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone might ship with the Snapdragon 778G chipset and a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP telephoto shooter. Other features could include a 32MP front camera and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

On the other hand, the standard Reno7 will come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display; however, it might support a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by Dimensity 1200 SoC and a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging. Other features will include a 50MP triple camera system and a 32MP selfie camera.

What We Think

This is not surprising us if Oppo won't launch Reno7 Pro+ or the Reno7 SE in India. Since Oppo did not launch the Reno6 Pro Plus in the country. However, we will suggest our readers take this info with a pinch of salt until official info comes out.

