Oppo Reno7, Reno7 Pro With Triple Cameras, ColorOS 12 Launched In India; Sale Date, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has announced the Reno7 series smartphone in the country. The lineup includes the standard Reno7 5G and the Reno7 Pro 5G. The standard variant is touted to be the rebranded version of the Reno7 SE which was announced alongside the Reno7 and the Pro models in China. Both the smartphones come with a premium design and features include a MediaTek processor, triple rear camera system, Android 11 with ColorOS 12, and many more.

Oppo Reno7 & Reno7 Pro Price & Sale Date In India

The Oppo Reno 7 5G price has been set at Rs. 28,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone will go on sale starting February 17. On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G comes with a price tag of Rs. 39,999 for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB model. It will be available starting February 8.

Both can be purchased in Starlight Black and Startrails Blue color options via Oppo's official site and Flipkart. As part of the launch offers, you can get up to 10 percent cashback on both devices using ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Standard Chartered, IDFC First Bank, and so on. You can also get no-cost EMI options.

Oppo Reno7 5G Features

The standard Oppo Reno7 comes with the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. Upfront, it has a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The triple rear camera setup includes a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

For selfies, the Oppo Reno 7 5G features a 32MP front-facing camera sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Oppo Reno7 5G pro 5G Features

The Reno Pro7 5G has a larger 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and the Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC which is paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

It has the same triple rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the device also features a 32MP sensor. Lastly, the Pro model has an in-display fingerprint sensor and measures 158.2x73.2x7.5mm in dimension, and weighs 180 grams. Additionally, both the Oppo Reno7 5G and the Reno7 Pro 5G pack 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery unit with support for 65W SuperVOOC fast charging tech.

Oppo Reno7 Series: Worth Buying?

If you are looking for a mid-range device with a slim design and great display, you can consider the Oppo Reno7 series. Both devices are the first to use LDI (Laser Direct Imaging) processing. Besides, both units support fast charging along with a higher refresh rate. However, Oppo could have offered more storage options as they are available in single storage variants.

