Just In
- 11 min ago How To Delete WhatsApp Messages For Everyone After Long Time
- 41 min ago Portronics Pure Sound 101 Soundbar Review: Delivers Good Music Quality Within Your Budget
- 1 hr ago Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Redmi And Mi Mobiles
- 2 hrs ago Boat Watch Zenit To Launch Soon In India; IPS Display, Built-In Game & More Confirmed
Don't Miss
- Finance EPFO To Credit Interest of 8.5% For The FY 2020-21: Here’s How To Check Balance
- Sports T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Afghanistan: Indian top-order will be threatened by these 4 Afghans
- News Serious flaw: Justice Chandrachud on delay in communicating bail order
- Movies Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Saw Dubai's Burj Khalifa Light Up With A Special Message
- Lifestyle Mahira Khan Stuns In Her Lime-Green And Blue Gown; Gives Cues On Makeup Too!
- Automobiles MG Astor Deliveries Begin — Over 500 SUVs Delivered On Dhanteras
- Education Karnataka SET Result: KSET Result 2021, KSET Cut Off Scores Announced On kset.uni-mysore.ac.in
- Travel Mizoram - Best Winter Destinations
Oppo Reno7 SE Might Debut As Rebadged Realme GT master Edition: Report
Oppo Reno7 series is confirmed to be under development and several leaks online have already started hinting at the crucial details related to the upcoming models. The Reno7 SE is the latest member which is tipped to replace the Reo7 Pro+. Its specifications and key features have also surfaced alongside the Reno7 and the Reno7 Pro. Now, some latest reports suggest the Reno7 SE and the Realme GT Master Edition would be identical in terms of features. Is that the case? Let's find out:
Is Oppo Reno7 SE A Rebadged Realme GT Master Edition?
A Chinese tipster has suggested the Reno7 SE could launch as the rebranded version of the Realme GT Master Edition. Both devices might have the same set of internals as suggests the leak on Weibo. This same speculation comes from another tipster who also took to the Chinese microblogging website to share the details.
But it is still not clear if the Reno7 SE will be a complete rebrand of the Realme GT Master Edition or will have at least a few hardware differences. If we go by the speculations, there are possibilities we get to see some changes in the features. The design language would likely be different as there are least possibilities the company will use the same suitcase-inspired design from the Realme GT Master Edition.
That said, we already know the primary hardware difference between both models. The Reno7 SE is leaked with the Dimensity 920 processor. On the other hand, the Realme GT Master Edition has debuted with the Snapdragon 778G processor earlier this year. The 5G connectivity support remains present on both models.
The Reno7 SE's camera setup is likely to be identical to the Realme GT Master Edition. The leaks suggest the former will be launched with a 64MP triple rear camera setup with the additional sensors being an 8MP lens and 2MP sensor. This is the same as the GT master Edition. The display would be slightly different. The Reno7 SE is leaked with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The GT Master Edition has the same panel but a higher 120Hz refresh rate.
-
1,29,900
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
19,999
-
12,720
-
16,375
-
22,000
-
9,000
-
26,035
-
19,167
-
18,999
-
28,077
-
20,911