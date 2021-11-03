Oppo Reno7 SE Might Debut As Rebadged Realme GT master Edition: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo Reno7 series is confirmed to be under development and several leaks online have already started hinting at the crucial details related to the upcoming models. The Reno7 SE is the latest member which is tipped to replace the Reo7 Pro+. Its specifications and key features have also surfaced alongside the Reno7 and the Reno7 Pro. Now, some latest reports suggest the Reno7 SE and the Realme GT Master Edition would be identical in terms of features. Is that the case? Let's find out:

Is Oppo Reno7 SE A Rebadged Realme GT Master Edition?

A Chinese tipster has suggested the Reno7 SE could launch as the rebranded version of the Realme GT Master Edition. Both devices might have the same set of internals as suggests the leak on Weibo. This same speculation comes from another tipster who also took to the Chinese microblogging website to share the details.

But it is still not clear if the Reno7 SE will be a complete rebrand of the Realme GT Master Edition or will have at least a few hardware differences. If we go by the speculations, there are possibilities we get to see some changes in the features. The design language would likely be different as there are least possibilities the company will use the same suitcase-inspired design from the Realme GT Master Edition.

That said, we already know the primary hardware difference between both models. The Reno7 SE is leaked with the Dimensity 920 processor. On the other hand, the Realme GT Master Edition has debuted with the Snapdragon 778G processor earlier this year. The 5G connectivity support remains present on both models.

The Reno7 SE's camera setup is likely to be identical to the Realme GT Master Edition. The leaks suggest the former will be launched with a 64MP triple rear camera setup with the additional sensors being an 8MP lens and 2MP sensor. This is the same as the GT master Edition. The display would be slightly different. The Reno7 SE is leaked with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The GT Master Edition has the same panel but a higher 120Hz refresh rate.

