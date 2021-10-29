Oppo Reno7 Series Key Features Reveled Via New Leak; Reno7 SE Might Tag Along News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is all set to launch its new premium smartphone lineup called the Reno7. The company will be launching the vanilla Reno7 alongside the Rno7 Pro and the Reno 7 Pro+. All three models have made consistent appearances at the leaks factory in recent times. There have been some rumours that the company might skip the Reno7 Pro+. Backing up these claims is a new leak that suggests a new variant dubbed the Reno7 SE. The specifications and features of the remaining models have also been tipped.

Oppo Reno7 Pro, Reno7 Leaked Specifications

The Oppo Reno7 series fresh leak revealing the specifications comes via a Chinese tipster on Weibo. The Reno7 Pro which will be the top-end variant is leaked with the Snapdragon 888 processor. The remaining variants are tipped with a MediaTek Dimensity series processor. The octa-core Qualcomm processor on the Pro model is said to be combined with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

The storage capacity tipped is up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage capacity. The Reno7 Pro is further tipped with a 6.5-inch OLED display with curved edges. The same has been teased earlier as well. The display will come with a 1080p FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a punch-hole camera cutout which is said to pack a 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera.

The Reno7 Pro+ is tipped with a triple rear camera setup where the primary lens will be a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor with OIS support. There will be a 64MP OmniVision OV64B ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 13MP Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto lens. The battery here is tipped to be a 4,500 mAh unit with 65W fast charging.

On the other hand, the standard Reno7 is leaked with the Dimensity 1200 processor which will have up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The device will feature a quad-camera setup with a 50MP main lens, a 16MP Sony IMX 481 secondary sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera and the battery along with fast charging support will be identical to the Pro model.

What About The Reno 7SE?

The Reno7 SE is tipped to be the low-end model powered by the Dimensity 920 processor. This model is also said to come with up to 12GB RAM and a 256GB storage model. The device will be launched with a 90Hz E3 AMOLED display measuring 6.43-inches.

The camera setup here will be a 64MP main lens along with an 8MP and a 2MP camera. The battery capacity would be slightly smaller compared to the remaining two models (4,300 mAh). However, the fast charging speeds would be the same, i.e, 65W.

