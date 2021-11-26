Oppo Reno7 Series With AMOLED Panel, ColorOS 12 Goes Official; Upgrades To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

As promised, Oppo has unveiled the much-awaited Reno7 series comprising the Reno7, 7 Pro, and the Reno7 SE in China. The latter takes the place of the Pro+ model. The design of the next-gen Reno7 series comes with a redesigned camera module, giving a premium look. Features of these smartphones include a 90Hz AMOLED panel, in-display fingerprint sensor, triple cameras, and Android 11 with ColorOS 12. Further, the Reno7 series use both Qualcomm and MediaTek processors.

Oppo Reno7 5G Features & Pricing Details

The standard variant has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

There is a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Besides, the phone comes with a 32MP Sony IMX709 selfie camera and is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 60W Flash Charge fast charging.

The Reno 7 5G price starts at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 31,530) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant, CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 35,000) for 8GB + 256GB model and the 12GB + 256GB option will cost CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 38,500).

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G Features & Price

The Pro model features a slightly larger 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB default storage. It also offers the same triple rear camera setup including a 50MP main lens. Other features include a 32MP selfie camera, a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging, and so on.

For pricing, the Pro model carries a starting price of CNY 3,699 (around Rs. 43,220) for the base model, while the high-end model will cost CNY 3,999 (around Rs. 46,720).

Oppo Reno7 SE Specifications & Pricing

Lastly, the Reno7 SE comes with a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone offers the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

The Reno 7 SE 5G has also a triple rear camera system but it includes a 48MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors. Other features include a 16MP front-facing sensor, 4,500 mAh battery with 33W charging, and so on.

Additionally, this model is the most affordable among Reno 7 series handsets, carrying a price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the base 8GB + 128GB model.

When Are Coming To India?

The exact launch date is still unknown. However, the handsets are tipped to launch in January in India. However, Oppo might not bring the Reno7 SE model to the country. Since the brand never bring the Pro Plus model in the country, so this time Oppo could follow the same strategy as well. Apart from the Reno7 series, the brand could launch a new pair of earbuds and the Watch Free.

