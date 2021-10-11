Oppo Reno7 Tipped To Feature 50MP Sony IMX766 Camera; Other Expected Features News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is working on the Reno7 series which might debut soon. The device was leaked earlier this month with an identical design to the Reno6. Now, a new leak has surfaced confirming the camera specifications of the upcoming premium mid-range phone. The Reno7 will be using a 50MP main camera which seems to be the latest trend amongst the smartphone OEMs with their mid-range devices.

Oppo Reno7 Camera Specifications Leaked Online

The Oppo Reno7's camera specification has also been tipped by Digital Chat station on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The tipster suggests the Reno7 will be equipped with a 50MP primary sensor. This the leaker suggests it to be a Sony IMX766 lens. It is worth mentioning that the Reno6 had a different primary camera (64MPOmniVision OV64B) sensor.

While the Reno7 has a smaller primary camera sensor, it is expected to offer an improved camera performance overall. But, that would be only confirmed once the camera is put through a series of tests in real-life scenarios. Unfortunately, only the Reno 7's primary camera details have been shared by the tipster.

The remaining camera specifications are yet to be revealed and the numbers of camera sensors are also yet to be confirmed. However, we can expect the company to launch the device with a triple or quad camera module comprising an additional wide-angle sensor and a macro/depth lens.

Oppo Reno7 Other Expected Features

The Oppo Reno7 is rather a new visitor at the rumor mill which is why the details surrounding its specifications are at large. Only the design and camera specifications have been revealed as of now. Just to recap, the device has been leaked with an iPhone-inspired design which the Reno6 also sports. However, this handset will have thinner bezels compared to the Reno6.

It is yet to be confirmed if this device will be launched with a MediaTek Dimensity or Qualcomm Snapdragon series processor. The battery capacity is also not revealed but there will be fast charging support. The exact charging speeds might be confirmed in the coming weeks.

