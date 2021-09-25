Oppo Reno7 To Feature Identical Design As The Reno6; Might Launch Soon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Oppo is done with the Reno6 series launch and has announced a new variant specifically for the Indian market dubbed Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition. Meanwhile, the company is also rumoured to have started working on the Reno7 series. It seems that the brand will be launching the successor of the Reno6 series this year itself. One of the popular Chinese tipsters has revealed some of the details of the vanilla Reno7.

Oppo Reno7 Leaks Online

The Oppo Reno7 vanilla variant will be launched with an identical fascia as its predecessor, i.e, the Reno6. This information comes via Digital Chat Station. The tipster has shared the details on the Chinese microblogging website, Weibo. However, the post was later removed.

The leak reveals the upcoming Reno7 will have an identical design as its predecessor, i.e., the Reno6. This means we will get to see an iPhone like design with flat edges.

Furthermore, the Reno7 will have a thinner chin bezel compared to the Reno6 and a punch-hole positioned on the upper left. The tipster has also revealed the device will have a full metal frame and a vertical camera module at the rear.

The device will have three cameras at the back. The volume keys will be positioned on the left while the power key will be placed on the right panel.

Oppo Reno7 Other Known Features

The tipster has currently revealed only the design aspects of the vanilla Reno7. The specifications and features are still under the wraps. Whether the Reno7 will just borrow the design aspects from the Reno6 or will also have similar hardware features as its predecessor. But, some upgrades in the hardware department would only make sense for a succeeding device.

Likewise the Reno6 series, we can also expect multiple models in the Reno7 lineup. We might get to see the Reno7 Pro 5G and the Reno7 Lite alongside the vanilla variant. As of now, Oppo has not shared any details confirming the Reno7 lineup in the works.

However, if the reports suggesting an upcoming launch are true, Oppo might confirm the Reno7 launch details in the coming months. It would be interesting to see which all devices the Reno7 series would be competing with once they go official.

