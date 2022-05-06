Oppo Reno8 Lite Tipped To Feature 90Hz Display, SD695; When Is It Coming? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is expected to launch the Reno8 series by this month in the Chinese market. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced. The series will likely include three models namely - the Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro, and the Reno8 Lite. Now, the latest development has revealed the key specs of the Reno8 Lite.

Oppo Reno8 Lite Features Out

According to a report by WinFuture, the upcoming Oppo Reno 8 will be the 5G-enabled device that is tipped to have a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, and a 90Hz refresh rate. Upfront, it will sport a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner to house the front camera sensor. It will also include a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the device might run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage which is believed to support a micrcoSD slot for storage expansion. For imaging, the Oppo Reno8 Lite will feature a triple-camera setup which will include a 64MP main camera and a pair of 2MP sensors. A 16MP front camera sensor will be there for taking selfies

Furthermore, the device will pack a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 33W fast charging support. On the software front, it will run Android 11 with ColorOS 12 on top.

Oppo Reno8 Series We Known So Far

As mentioned above, the series will also include the standard variant and a Pro model. The Oppo Reno8 is said to be the first to use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. Besides, the phone is expected to flaunt a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole cutout housing the selfie camera sensor.

It will also include a triple camera setup housing a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro/depth shooter. Other features will include a 32MP sensor for selfies and videos, a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, and Android 12-based ColorOS 12 skin. Lastly, it will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Oppo Reno8 Series India Launch Details

Recently, tipster Mukul Sharma claimed that the Oppo Reno8 will arrive by end of June in India. Alongside, the brand will also bring its first-ever tablet Oppo Pad and other IoT products. The tablet is said to launch at around Rs. 25,000 - Rs. 30,000 in the country.

Best Mobiles in India