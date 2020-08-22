Just In
Oppo’s New Hybrid Optical Zoom Technology Reveals New Periscope Camera Design
Oppo is a brand that's popularized for its selfie camera technology. The company is further enhancing its camera features with a new hybrid optical zoom technology. The new camera is based on a periscope camera architecture that uses a seven-piece lens for better image results. Oppo's new hybrid optical zoom technology will be expected on future smartphones.
Going into the details, the new Oppo camera technology comes with autofocus and optical stabilization modules. It uses a high-precision driver motor integrated circuit (IC) to provide a versatile medium-length focus imaging. For all we know, we can expect to see the new camera technology in the next-gen flagship successor of the Reno 10x Zoom.
Oppo Hybrid Optical Zoom Features
The Oppo hybrid optical zoom features a periscope-style camera module that allows focal length adjustment from 85mm to 135mm, along with f/3.3 and f/4.4 aperture. The optical zoom camera technology is further enhanced by a combination of multi-focus image fusion, multi-camera field-of-view angle alignment, and a super-scoring algorithm.
Further, there is a large size image sensor with up to 32MP and a four-in-one pixel binning technology. The effect is a full HD experience for capturing both near and far distance images. The improved camera further produces sharp and clear images in dark lighting conditions, which also retains all the minuscule details and brings out the natural colors.
Improved Smartphone Cameras
Smartphone cameras have come a long way. We recently saw the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's improved zooming capabilities with 100x zoom. The new Oppo hybrid optical zoom technology is another step towards improving smartphone camera functionality.
For now, there's no word or a timeline on when we can see the new camera technology. But reports suggest we can see the new Oppo hybrid optical zoom technology is the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom successor. To note, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom was launched in February 2019. The successor to the smartphone was recently spotted on China's TEENA listing. But it's uncertain if this flagship will really include the Oppo hybrid optical zoom technology.
