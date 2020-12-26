Oppo Slider Phone With Fashion Designer Tom Ford In Works: Report News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo is known for its selfie-cameras on its smartphones, which have been a huge hit in the Indian market. While foldable phones and phones with swivel mechanism have already hit the market, Oppo is working on a new design. Apparently, the Oppo sliding phone is in the works in a collaboration with fashion designer Tom Ford.

Oppo Slider Phone Tipped

Previously, Oppo launched the rollable Oppo X 2021 at the INNO Day 2020. This phone featured three hinges with a retractable screen that presented a futuristic design. In the latest news, LetsGoDigital has reported new documentation of a unique Oppo sliding phone. The report highlights the rollable display chassis in an elegant form factor.

Going into the details, the documentation shared in the report reveals images, the wallpaper of the reported Oppo X 2021, and more. Plus, one can also see the rear panel of the unreleased Oppo smartphone, which includes the logo. Additionally, one can also spot the design inputs by famed fashion designer Tom Ford, who has reportedly designed the Oppo slider phone.

Oppo Slider Phone: What To Expect

So far, Oppo hasn't made any statement or hinted at a collaboration with the fashion designer. However, the leaked document reveals that the upcoming Oppo slider phone will indeed be a stylish and futuristic smartphone. One can spot the triple-camera setup embedded in a leather casing, which is likely designed by Ford.

Additionally, one can also spot the seamless integration of the fabric and the rear panel, which looks like a wooden veneer. As noted, Oppo hasn't made an official statement. However, the leaked images also showcase 'Oppo X Tom Ford' in ink at the rear panel, which tells us what to expect! For all we know, the Oppo slider phone could debut as a limited edition series and might not even make it out of the Chinese market.

Best Mobiles in India