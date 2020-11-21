Oppo Smartphones That Got Price Cut In India: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has slashed the price of its several smartphones including the Oppo A12, A15, Reno 3 Pro, and the newly-launched F17. The news comes to the fore via Mahesh Telecom. The price of the Reno 3 Pro has dropped by up to Rs. 2,000. Check here the new price of the handsets. It seems the new prices are only applicable for offline markets as the phones are listed on the e-commerce site with the previous price tag.

Oppo A12 New Price And Features

Starting with the Oppo A12, the handset gets a price cut of Rs. 500 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model bringing its price down to Rs. 8,990 from its previous price of Rs. 9,490.

As for features, the Oppo A12 offers a 13MP dual-rear lens, 4230 mAh battery. Besides, you get a 6.22-inch notch display and the MediaTek Helio P35 handles the processing on the Oppo A12.

Oppo A15 New Price And Features

Coming to the Oppo A15 the phone is now available at Rs. 8,990 for the 2GB RAM option, while the 3GB RAM option is priced now at Rs. 9,990. In terms of features, the Oppo A15 also runs the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. However, it has a triple-rear lens setup and a 5MP front lens.

Oppo Reno 3 Pro New Price And Features

The Oppo Reno 3 Pro gets a price cut for its both storage variant. The 128GB storage is now available at Rs. 24,990, while the 256GB storage model will cost now Rs. 27,990.

To recall the Oppo Reno 3 Pro made its debut in India back in march with 64MP quad-lens. Furthermore, the handset flaunts a 6.4-inch sAMOLED display with the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and it comes with the MediaTek Helio P95 chipset.

Oppo F17 New Price And Features

Lastly, the Oppo F17 is now available for Rs. 18,490 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The Oppo F17 was launched back in September along with the Oppo F17 Pro. The handset offers a Super AMOLED display, fast charging and it is powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset.

Best Mobiles in India