OPPO to step up the selfie game with the new AI Powered Selfie Expert smartphone

Chinese tech giant OPPO is set to expand company's product line-up in the Indian market. The new smartphone- OPPO F5 is expected to hit Indian stores on November 2nd, 2017. OPPO F5 will be company's latest selfie centered handset for masses and will also be the first mobile phone from OPPO to boast the new 18:9 aspect ratio screen.

Bezel-less 6-inch FHD+ screen OPPO F5 is said to flaunt a near bezel-less 6-inch FHD+ screen that will churn out a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The display size is quite large but due to a near bezel-less design, the smartphone will have a compact overall look and feel. The 6-inch FHD+ screen with the new 18:9 aspect ratio will make the upcoming OPPO F5 a worthy handset for gaming, web browsing, reading and video playback. And while the taller 18:9 aspect ratio screens are around for a while now, the upcoming OPPO F5 will introduce an entirely new selfie-capture technology to the market. OPPO’s updated Beautify technology backed by AI For the first time, the end-users will experience the power of Artificial Intelligence while capturing self-portraits. The new AI tool built right into the selfie camera of the upcoming OPPO F5 is said to further enhance your selfies in everyday scenarios. As far as we know, the new Selfie Expert OPPO F5's front camera will come equipped with OPPO's updated Beautify technology which utilizes complex AI algorithms to deliver improved selfie shots. How effectively it will improve the final output will only be told once we get our hands on the new handset. Large 6-inch FHD+ screen to enhance Multimedia experience Overall, it will be quite interesting to see how OPPO harnesses the intuitive machine learning technology to beautify a selfie shot, as until now we have only seen handsets using AI to improve everyday software user experience. 4GB and 6GB RAM variants with Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU As far as other important specifications are concerned, OPPO is expected to launch the new F5 Selfie Expert in 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM variants. The 4GB RAM variant is said to have 64GB of internal storage, while the second variant will come with 128GB of internal memory. Other rumors suggest that the new OPPO F5 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC to take care of processing tasks. The smartphone is said to run on Android 7 Nougat and will have a 4,000 mAh battery unit. OPPO F5 is expected to launch in Gold, Red and Black colour variants in India.