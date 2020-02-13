ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo Teases Reno3 Pro With 44MP Dual Punch-Hole Camera Ahead Of Launch

    By
    |

    Oppo is gearing up for the launch of its upcoming smartphone - the Reno3 Pro in India. Now, ahead of the launch, Oppo has started teasing the smartphone on its official website and also on Flipkart and Amazon India. The teaser also confirmed that the phone will be launched with a dual-punch hole camera setup.

    Oppo Teases Reno3 Pro With 44MP Dual Punch-Hole Camera

     

    "Introducing Dual Punch Hole Camera in OPPO Reno3 Pro. It helps create dream-like images with Dual Lens Bokeh. The Dual Front Camera provides a Binocular Bokeh Effect by sharpening the edges and producing background gradient," reads the official teaser.

    The company has also released a teaser video of Vidyut Jammwal where he is explaining the benefits dual-punch hole camera. The Oppo Reno3 Pro is going to be different from the one which was launched back in December last year featuring a single punch-hole camera setup.

    Oppo Teases Reno3 Pro With 44MP Dual Punch-Hole Camera

    The Oppo Reno3 Pro is said to sport a 44MP primary sensor accompanied with a 2MP depth sensor for better portrait pictures. This is going to be the first-ever smartphone in the world to feature a 44MP camera sensor in a punch-hole display.

     

    Oppo Reno3 Pro Specifications

    The smartphone is already launched in China so we can expect almost the same specifications from the upcoming Oppo Reno3 Pro. The smartphone was launch in China with a 6.5-inch OLED FHD+ resolution display. The screen support 90Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ certification and in-display fingerprint scanner.

    Oppo Teases Reno3 Pro With 44MP Dual Punch-Hole Camera

    Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, clubbed with 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Oppo Reno3 Pro will be fuelled by a 4,025 mAh battery along with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 on top of ColorOS 7 skin.

    On the optical front, the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup with the combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera + 13MP telephoto lens + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oppo reno3 pro oppo smartphone news
    Story first published: Thursday, February 13, 2020, 12:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 13, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X