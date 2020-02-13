Oppo Teases Reno3 Pro With 44MP Dual Punch-Hole Camera Ahead Of Launch News oi-Karan Sharma

Oppo is gearing up for the launch of its upcoming smartphone - the Reno3 Pro in India. Now, ahead of the launch, Oppo has started teasing the smartphone on its official website and also on Flipkart and Amazon India. The teaser also confirmed that the phone will be launched with a dual-punch hole camera setup.

"Introducing Dual Punch Hole Camera in OPPO Reno3 Pro. It helps create dream-like images with Dual Lens Bokeh. The Dual Front Camera provides a Binocular Bokeh Effect by sharpening the edges and producing background gradient," reads the official teaser.

The company has also released a teaser video of Vidyut Jammwal where he is explaining the benefits dual-punch hole camera. The Oppo Reno3 Pro is going to be different from the one which was launched back in December last year featuring a single punch-hole camera setup.

The Oppo Reno3 Pro is said to sport a 44MP primary sensor accompanied with a 2MP depth sensor for better portrait pictures. This is going to be the first-ever smartphone in the world to feature a 44MP camera sensor in a punch-hole display.

Oppo Reno3 Pro Specifications

The smartphone is already launched in China so we can expect almost the same specifications from the upcoming Oppo Reno3 Pro. The smartphone was launch in China with a 6.5-inch OLED FHD+ resolution display. The screen support 90Hz refresh rate with HDR10+ certification and in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, clubbed with 12GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Oppo Reno3 Pro will be fuelled by a 4,025 mAh battery along with VOOC 4.0 fast charging support. It runs on Android 10 on top of ColorOS 7 skin.

On the optical front, the smartphone will feature a quad-camera setup with the combination of 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera + 13MP telephoto lens + 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash.

Best Mobiles in India