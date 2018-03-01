Oukitel K10 Smartphone First Impressions: 11,000 mAh battery makes it an endurance king

How long does it last?

First thing first, let's address the elephant in the room, the massive 11,000 mAh battery unit that fuels this one-of-a kind smartphone is . It's been four days now that I am using Oukitel K10 extensively and the smartphone still have 31 percent charge left in its mammoth battery cell. What this means is that oukitel K10 can easily last for a whole week depending upon your usage pattern, which is pretty tough to believe. And more importantly, it's next to impossible for other smartphones to have this kind of battery endurance, irrespective of the manufacturers and your usage pattern. Most smartphones' batteries die in less than two days.

A battery cell of such a big size is not easy to charge. Thankfully, Oukitel shipped the K10 with a 5V 5A fast charger, which comes with a promise of charging the mammoth battery from zero to 100 in 2 hours and 15 minutes. I am yet to test the charging speed of the charger as I am still waiting for battery to get drained to atleast 5 percent. Last but not the least, Oukitel K10 supports OTG reverse charging and can be used to charge a phone, a Bluetooth speaker or a tablet.

Design: Big, bulky but premium from every angle

It's not easy to squeeze in a battery of such a big size without bulk up the overall weight of the device. Oukitel has still done a good job in designing the K10. The smartphone is made out of Magnesium alloy and has a layer of Australian calf leather layer at the back panel. The K10 follows clean lines and has carefully cut prism shaped corners, unlike most of the smartphones that have sharp edges or rounded corners. The magnesium frame of the handset gives it a solid feel and despite the fact that K10 is hefty, it can be used with one hand due to evenly distributed weight and correctly placed hardware buttons.

The power button and volume rockers are placed on right side. K10 gets a hybrid SIM card at the left side and speaker units along with a Type C port at the bottom. It comes as a shock that the manufacturers didn't include a 3.5mm headphone jack even though the handset has such noticeable thickness. A fingerprint scanner is placed at the rear panel under the dual-lens camera module which sits in a unique fashion on the leather base.

Overall, Oukitel K10 is a premium looking handset with a unique head turning design. However, you have to make peace with the hefty weight and the absence of a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Display: 6-inches FHD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio

Matching the current market standards, Oukitel K10 sports a 6-inch 18:9 aspect ratio screen. The FHD+ display has a resolution of 2160x1080p and is quite touch responsive. The FHD+ screen is bright enough to offer a comfortable viewing experience outdoors. The colour reproduction is fine but blacks could have been deeper. Overall, the screen on Oukitel K10 serves good for everyday tasks and for multimedia consumption. And not to forget, the bright screen is protected by Dragontail glass.

Camera: Quad-lens Camera Setup

The on-paper camera specifications of K10 are rather interesting. The smartphone features a dual-lens camera setup at rear and also at front. This allows for bokeh shots from main camera as well as from the front-facing shooters. The rear camera module sports a 21MP+8MP setup that comes with Phase detection Autofocus (PDAF) and supports zero shutter, HDR, Pro mode, Panorama, etc. The camera records videos at max 1080p format. For selfies, K10 features a 13MP+8MP dual-camera setup.

As far as real-life performance is concerned, the cameras are not the strongest feature of K10. The rear and front cameras are only average shooters and offer acceptable performance when light conditions are favorable. The pictures you capture show somewhat muted colors and look less lively. The autofocus works really well and is very fast in locking a subject. The HDR mode is very powerful and brings out a lot of image information even in challenging light conditions. The bokeh effect is not very natural and it seems that the same is achieved by software algorithms and not by the secondary cameras in dual-lens setup.

We will spend some more time with K10 to find out its full potential in the imaging department.

Hardware and Software

Oukitel K10 has ample Ram to take care of multitasking. The smartphone is backed by 6GB of RAM and runs on MediaTek P23 chipset. The choice of CPU is debatable but combined with stock Android Nougat and 6GB RAM, the smartphone will not disappoint you. I played some games, edited pictures and used Chrome with multiple tabs without any performance slowdown. The smartphone also supports NFC and comes with face unlock feature.

Conclusion

Oukitel K10 is indeed a one-of-its kind smartphone. It's a battery behemoth that gets most of the things right and lasts much longer than any other smartphone you must have used in past. I would not recommend it to shutterbugs as the cameras only do an average job. Multimedia lovers will not feel disappointed as the 6-inch 18:9 aspect ratio display is bright and crisp. The audio is also loud and clear and you get a near stock Android experience with 6GB of RAM which is more than enough to address everyday tasks.

The smartphone is not available in the Indian market as of now, but you can certainly import it from Chinese markets. We ordered it from Gearbest.com that ships products to India via various courier services. You can also apply some coupons, like GB7%OFF to further bring the price down. The smartphone is available at $249 on the website. Besides, Oukitel K10, Gearbest.com also has several exciting products across the categories- smartphones, tablets, cameras, accessories, etc.

Stay tuned on Gizbot for our comprehensive review of Oukitel K10.