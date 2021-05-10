Just In
- 1 min ago Honor Play 5 Set To Launch On May 18; New Budget 5G Smartphone In Offing?
-
- 22 min ago Redmi K40 Gaming Smartphone with Dimensity 1100 SoC Likely On Cards
- 40 min ago Why Pirating Movies On SpaceX Starlink Could Be Bad Idea
- 55 min ago Clubhouse Beta Android Version Out; Will Its Popularity Rise?
Don't Miss
- Sports IPL 2021: Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier back home after completing mandatory isolation
- Finance Ether Surpass $4K For The First Time: Market Cap Higher Than Wal-Mart And Johnson & Johnson
- Movies Amitabh Bachchan Donates Rs 2 Crore To Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur COVID-19 Care Centre
- Education Mera Doordarshan Mera Vidyalaya: DD Bihar Begins Virtual Classes For Students
- News Will CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2021 be cancelled? Latest announcement here
- Automobiles Hero MotoCorp Extends Temporary Suspension Of Manufacturing Plants In The Country
- Lifestyle COVID-19 Vaccine Slot Finder: Find COVID-19 Vaccine Slots In Your Area Using These Websites
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttar Pradesh In May
OxygenOS 12 Update For Select OnePlus Smartphones; Major Features Leaked
One of the reasons for picking a OnePlus smartphone over its contemporaries is its close-to-stock-android-like UI. OnePlus is one of the first brands to update their devices to the latest Android version (at least for the latest models) and the company is now gearing up for the release of OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12 OS.
OnePlus did face heat from users when they introduced OneUI like features on OxygenOS 11. However, if you look closely at the Android 12 beta, Google in itself is doing the same with the Android 12 OS, which means, OnePlus was just slightly ahead of the curve.
Coming back to the OxygenOS 12 update, this time around, the OxygenOS 12 will mimic the ColorOS 11/12. In fact, the Chinese version of the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones is actually running on ColorOS 11 instead of HydrogenOS. Given, Oppo is the parent company, we could expect to see a lot of features that are being borrowed from ColorOS on the OxygenOS 12.
OxygenOS 12 Will Get Theme Store
For the first time ever, OnePlus smartphones will get the first party theme store, starting with the OxygenOS 12. This should allow users to further customize their OnePlus smartphones, offering more control over the wallpaper, icons, fonts, widgets, and more.
This clearly indicates that OnePlus is no longer interested in offering a stock-android-like UI. Instead, the brand is interested in offering more features and customization options, which should give a new identity to the OnePlus smartphones.
Considering the trend set by OnePlus, the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 will be the first set of devices to receive OxygenOS 12 updates. And we also expect that OnePlus will update at least three generations of OnePlus smartphones to OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12 OS.
OnePlus Phones That Support OxygenOS 12
These are the possible list of OnePlus Smartphones that are likely to receive the OxygenOS 12 update. For the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T, OxygenOS 11 will be the last major software update.
- OnePlus 9 Pro
- OnePlus 9
- OnePlus 9R
- OnePlus Nord
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- OnePlus 8
- OnePlus 7T Pro
- OnePlus 7T
- OnePlus 7 Pro
- OnePlus 7
- OnePlus 6T
- OnePlus 7
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
12,433
-
22,999
-
24,020
-
22,995
-
21,546
-
14,360
-
22,995
-
24,999
-
9,999
-
9,940