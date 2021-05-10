OxygenOS 12 Update For Select OnePlus Smartphones; Major Features Leaked News oi-Vivek

One of the reasons for picking a OnePlus smartphone over its contemporaries is its close-to-stock-android-like UI. OnePlus is one of the first brands to update their devices to the latest Android version (at least for the latest models) and the company is now gearing up for the release of OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12 OS.

OnePlus did face heat from users when they introduced OneUI like features on OxygenOS 11. However, if you look closely at the Android 12 beta, Google in itself is doing the same with the Android 12 OS, which means, OnePlus was just slightly ahead of the curve.

Coming back to the OxygenOS 12 update, this time around, the OxygenOS 12 will mimic the ColorOS 11/12. In fact, the Chinese version of the OnePlus 9 series of smartphones is actually running on ColorOS 11 instead of HydrogenOS. Given, Oppo is the parent company, we could expect to see a lot of features that are being borrowed from ColorOS on the OxygenOS 12.

OxygenOS 12 Will Get Theme Store

For the first time ever, OnePlus smartphones will get the first party theme store, starting with the OxygenOS 12. This should allow users to further customize their OnePlus smartphones, offering more control over the wallpaper, icons, fonts, widgets, and more.

This clearly indicates that OnePlus is no longer interested in offering a stock-android-like UI. Instead, the brand is interested in offering more features and customization options, which should give a new identity to the OnePlus smartphones.

Considering the trend set by OnePlus, the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 will be the first set of devices to receive OxygenOS 12 updates. And we also expect that OnePlus will update at least three generations of OnePlus smartphones to OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12 OS.

OnePlus Phones That Support OxygenOS 12

These are the possible list of OnePlus Smartphones that are likely to receive the OxygenOS 12 update. For the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T, OxygenOS 11 will be the last major software update.

OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus 9

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8

OnePlus 7T Pro

OnePlus 7T

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 7

