Pair Bluetooth gear with your Android smartphone easily using Fast-Pair technology

Pairing a Bluetooth device to any Android smartphone has always proved to be a challenge. Not only is there a problem of compatibility with Bluetooth devices when pairing but seldom there are issues related to searching nearby devices.

Google has finally given thought to this problem and is ready to take it down by introducing an update in the Android 6.0 and higher versions. The feature that will be introduced through the update is called the Fast Pair and will allow users to connect Bluetooth gear to their smartphones seamlessly.

So what does the Fast Pair actually does? Well, once the smartphone is in Fast pairing mode all you need to do is place the Bluetooth gear close. It will instantly notify users about the presence of a device and will seek permission to connect to it. Users may choose to authorize the pairing and once authorized, the device connects automatically to the smartphone. It requires the Bluetooth and the location of the smartphone to be turned on in order to get it to work.

The Fast Pair feature will work with Bluetooth gear that will be updated to match with it. Currently only two such devices come with the Fast pair compatibility including the Pixel Buds and the Libratone's Q Adapt On-Ear headphones. Several other manufacturers are already working on products that are Fast Pair compatible.

It is quite certain that all big and small manufacturers will eventually introduce the technology to their products, however, with the season closing in, early adopters of the tech will certainly enjoy favors from consumers in the US and Europe.