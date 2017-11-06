Panasonic Eluga A4 with monstrous 5000mAh battery goes on sale at Rs. 12,490

Earlier this year, Panasonic had announced that they will launch 15 smartphones under the Rs. 15,000 price bracket in India by the end of this year. Keeping up the words, the company has been constantly launching affordable smartphones in the country.

Back in August, the company launched the Eluga A3 and Eluga A3 Pro smartphones. Now, Panasonic has come up with the successor to the same dubbed Eluga A4. The new smartphone is priced at Rs. 12,490. At this price point, this new smartphone from Panasonic's stable will definitely be a competitor to the Motorola Moto G5S and Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 those are among the best sellers in the market right now.

The USP of the Panasonic Eluga A4 is its juicy 5000mAh battery. With this massive battery capacity, this smartphone is another battery-centric handset launched by the company after the Eluga Ray 700 that was launched earlier this year.

The Eluga A4 boasts of a 5.2-inch HD 720p display and makes use of a quad-core 1.25GHz MediaTek processor teamed up with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity that can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card. When it comes to the camera department, the Panasonic Eluga A4 sports a 13MP main camera at its rear accompanied by LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity features on board this new market entrant include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G VoLTE and USB OTG. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat along with the company's proprietary ARBO personal assistant that we have already seen on the Eluga Ray X and Eluga Ray Max.

The Panasonic Eluga A4 priced at Rs. 12,490 will be an offline-only model. The device is available for purchase via the Panasonic Authorized Dealer outlets pan India.