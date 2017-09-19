Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 and 700 are two new budget smartphones to look out for

While the smartphones were already listed on the e-commerce site Flipkart, Panasonic has now officially announced the launch of the Eluga Ray 500 and the Eluga Ray 700 in India.

The new Panasonic handsets come under the sub-Rs 10,000 category but the interesting thing is that these devices pack pretty interesting features. While the main USP on the Eluga Ray 500 is its dual camera setup at the back, Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 houses a large 5000mAh battery.

Further, the new smartphones in the Eluga Ray series offer stock Android experience and a fingerprint sensor, among other things, at a budget price point.

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 This smartphone offers a full-metal unibody design and a fingerprint sensor that's embedded into its home button on the front. Further, the handset comes with 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 Pixels) IPS On-Cell display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 1.25GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor which is paired with 3GB of RAM. Eluga Rau 500 offers 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. As for the optics, the smartphone boasts of dual camera setup that comprises of a 13-megapixel primary shooter with a 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture and a dual-LED flash and a secondary 8-megapixel sensor with a 6P lens, and f/2.4 aperture. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter featuring a 3P lens and f/2.4 aperture. The cameras also come with different modes like HDR, Panoramic, Beauty, Wide Angle Capture, and Normal Capture modes. The smartphone is backed by a massive 4000mAh battery and it runs on a stock version of Android 7.0 Nougat. In terms of connectivity, the Eluga Ray 500 offers hybrid dual-SIM slots, 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, micro-USB and GPS. Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 Panasonic Eluga Ray 700, this smartphone offers a full-metal unibody design and a fingerprint sensor that's embedded into its home button on the front. Further, the handset comes with 5.5-inch HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS On-Cell display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by a 1.3GHz octa-core MediaTek MTK6753 processor which is paired with 3GB of RAM. Eluga Ray 700 offers 32GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. As for the optics, the smartphone is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture and a dual-LED flash. Up front, there is a 13-megapixel shooter with f/2.4 aperture. The cameras also come with different modes like HDR, Panoramic, Beauty, Wide Angle Capture, and Normal Capture modes. Connectivity options include dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE connectivity, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and compass. The handset runs on Android Nougat 7.0. The Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 measures 153.75x75.35x8.9mm and weighs 182 grams. Price and Availibility Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 has been priced at Rs. 8,999. The device will be available in three color variants - Mocha Gold, Marine Blue and Champagne Gold. The Eluga Ray 700 is priced at Rs. 9,999 and the device also comes in Champagne Gold, Marine Blue, and Mocha Gold colors. The smartphones can be purchased online via Flipkart starting Thursday, September 21 at 12 AM IST. This also coincides with Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale that kicks off on Wednesday. Flipkart is also offering an extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards.