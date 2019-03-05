Panasonic Eluga Ray 800 launched: Price, specification & more News oi-Priyanka Dua It has a 5.5" full HD display screen coated with a protective layer of Corning Gorilla Glass and it is priced at Rs. 9,999.

Japenese smartphone maker Panasonic has announced the launch of new smartphone Eluga Ray 800.

The Eluga Ray 800 comes with a metallic body, powerful 1.8GHz Octa-core processor with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB and 4000 mAh battery.

It has a 5.5" full HD display screen coated with a protective layer of Corning Gorilla Glass and it is priced at Rs. 9,999.

The smartphone comes with 13MP Auto Focus (AF) rear camera and an 8MP front camera supported with a flash that allows users to take selfies. The AI enabled camera detects face and smile and ensures that the user does not miss the moments that are worth-a-capture. The interval mode in the camera allows users to click multiple photos in one go and select the best shot.

It is powered by Android 7.0 OS, which helps one to multitask. It features Multi-window function, Arbo Hub, the virtual assistant, the phone integrates artificial intelligence to track and pick-up the user's daily activity patterns and prompts the user to do things as per the schedule.

Pankaj Rana, Business Head - Mobility Division, Panasonic India said, "The Eluga Ray 800 bundles a number of exciting features such as high definition display, stylish looks, extended battery life, and the AI - Arbo Hub -our one-stop app to make life easier, at an extremely affordable price."

The device also has Panasonic's trademark AI assistant called Arbo Hub - the 'Go-to' app for all the user needs. For connectivity, the device has a dual SIM (Non-Hybrid) - 2G / 2.5G / 3G / 4G - LTE configuration, direct Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The 4G VoLTE enabled phone is available in the stunning gold color.