Panasonic launches Eluga Ray 600, with 4000mAh battery and more for Rs 7,999

Panasonic has unveiled its latest smartphone in the Eluga portfolio - The Eluga Ray 600 in Indian smartphone market. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs 7,999, and it will be exclusively available on Flipkart. The newly launch smartphone will be up for grab from 11 October, and it will also come under Flipkart's 'The Big Billion Days' sale. The key highlights of the phone are its big screen display and 4000mAh battery.

Eluga Ray 600 specs

The Eluga Ray 600 flaunts a 5.99" HD+IPS Big View Display along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, clubbed with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory which can be expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. You can use a pen drive or hard drive because the phone supports OTG.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a single rear camera 13-megapixel Auto Focus (AF) rear camera along with an LED flash. At the front, the phone houses an 8MP camera sensor with flash for taking selfies and making video calls. Users can also enjoy multiple camera modes by enabling them to click pictures with Bokeh effect, shoot a time-lapse video with auto scene detection and many other interesting features.

On the connectivity part, the device offers Bluetooth 4.1, Micro USB 2.0, Wi-Fi and more. It also comes with sensors like Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, OTG. Along with the rear camera module on the back, the smartphone also houses a fingerprint scanner on the back panel for unlocking the phone in one touch.

The Eluga Ray 600 is fueled by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery, and the phone runs on Android 8.1.0 Oreo operating system. The smartphone will be available in blue, black and gold color option. The smartphone box will contain Main Device(inclusive of battery), Charger, USB Cable, Protective Screen Guard, Quick Start Guide, Earphones, Sim Insertion Pin, Warranty Card, Protective case.