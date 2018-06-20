Panasonic P90 with a 5 inch display, 4G LTE launched in India for Rs 5599

Panasonic has launched a new entry-level smartphone in India called the Panasonic P90 for Rs 5599. This is an offline exclusive smartphone and will be available in India from the 20th of June across the country. The smartphone will be available in Blue, Black, and Gold color.

In terms of design, the smartphone has a metal unibody like looking design. However, the smartphone is entirely made out of plastic. On the front, the smartphone has a Corning Gorilla 2.5D Glass protection, which should help the smartphone from accidental scratches.

Specifications

The smartphone has a 5 inch IPS LCD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio (1280 x 720px) resolution screen, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass (unknown generation). Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek MT6737 Quad-core chipset with 1.25 GHz clock speed, paired with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of onboard storage with a micro SD card slot (up to 128GB).

The smartphone has a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G and VoLte support on either of the SIM cards. However, the device can support only one 4G active SIM card at a time. The smartphone also supports Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz) and Bluetooth 4.1.

In terms of optics, the smartphone has a mono 5 MP primary camera at the back and a 5 MP front-facing selfie camera. Both cameras have their own LED flash, which should help the smartphone in low light photography.

The smartphone has a 2400 mAh Li-ion battery with a micro USB port for charging and data syncing and also has a 3.5 mm headphone jack as well. Finally, the device runs on Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS with custom UI on the top. As of now, there is no information on the Android 8 Oreo update.

Pankaj Rana, Business Head - Mobility Division, Panasonic India said:

Post our association with Corning, we are happy to launch another P-series device, P90, with Corning Gorilla Glass protection which will keep the device protected from all damage and scratches. It has a 5MP front camera with LED flash and smart features such as Smart Action and Gestures which helps the users to access their device with utmost ease. The stylish device is launched to target the youth, letting them explore the new innovation and technology.