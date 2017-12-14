Paytm announces attractive dicounts and cashback offers on smartphones

As we approach the end of the year, many e-commerce sites are now announcing different sales and offer for the consumers. As such, Paytm amongst others has also started its sale.

Paytm Mall which is the e-commerce division of Paytm has announced Grand Finale sale. During this three-day sale, the company is offering attractive cashback and discount on various smartphones and tablets as well as other electronic goods. Besides, the company is offering discounts on brands like Apple, Motorola, Lenovo, Samsung, Xiaomi, and others.

To break it down for you, here are some of the top deals that you can grab during this sale.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Apple iPhones The company is giving cashback on the most desirable smartphone from Apple the iPhone X. So those interested in purchasing this device can avail a cashback of Rs 4,000 on the purchase iPhone X 64GB variant. The device will be available at Rs. 85,000. The company is also giving away movie tickets and even a chance to wing the phone. Terms and conditions apply. Paytm is also giving cashback of Rs. 7,500 on iPhone 8 64GB version. The handset will be available at Rs. 58,582. Apple iPhone 7 is also getting a cashback offer as well. The device is getting a cashback offer of Rs. 6,250 and consumers will be able to buy the iPhone 7 at an effective price of Rs 38,349. Finally, the iPhone SE is getting a cashback of Rs. 3,000. Samsung There are various offers on Samsung smartphones as well. As such, Samsung Galaxy S7 (32GB) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 32,750 from its original price of Rs. 48,900. There are also discount and cashback offers up to Rs. 3,000 on Samsung Galaxy J series smartphones. Other Smartphones The company is also giving discount and cash back on budget smartphones as well. Some of the smartphones include from Lenovo, Motorola, Oppo, and others. Lenovo K8 is currently available at Rs 10,356 and consumers can avail cashback of Rs. 1,243 on the smartphone. Similarly, Moto G5S is priced at Rs 13,430 and there is a cashback offer of Rs. 1,612. Oppo A71 and LG Q6 are also available at a discounted price of Rs 11,800 and Rs 18,999 for the 64GB version respectively. Discounts are also available on entry-level smartphones from brands like Swipe, Micromax, Intex, and others.