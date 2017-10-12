People are now spending more time on their smartphones than any other device: Counterpoint

According to the new report by research firm Counterpoint, people are now spending more time on their smartphones than any other device.

The report said, almost half of respondents (details of the survey methodology given below) spent more than five hours per day on their smartphone.

Additionally, one in four users now spend more than 7 hours every day on their smartphone, these are true power users mostly running businesses on their phones or consuming digital content for long hours.

The report further said users spend more time on their smartphones in emerging countries than in developed countries.

Malaysian consumers spend the most time on their smartphones across regions. More than 55 percent of users reported that they spend more than five hours per day on their smartphone. This trend will be prevalent in most emerging markets," the report said.

"Japanese smartphone users spend the least time with their smartphones. 43 percent claimed to spend less than three hours per day on their device," the report added.

The highest use of smartphones was cited as for browsing the internet followed by playing games online.

Interestingly Counterpoint pointed out that, emerging market consumers have become more aggressive than consumers in developed markets. This trend is the complete opposite compared to the feature phone era.

The growth of Chinese brands offering higher specification devices at affordable price points has triggered a faster upgrade cycle. Furthermore, the rise of second life and refurbished smartphones is also catalyzing this trend.

Meanwhile, Apple appeared in the top three most preferred brands for respondents' next purchase, across regions.