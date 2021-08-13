Philips E-Series Feature Phones Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 1,399 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

There is a huge demand for feature phones in rural areas. Brands like Nokia, Lava, Itel, and Reliance Jio are quite popular for their feature phones in India. Now, TVP technology has entered the Indian market with the launch of the Philips E-series feature phones in the country. The brand has brought a total of three feature phones namely the Philips Xenium E209, Philips Xenium E125, and the Philips E102A.

Moreover, Atul Jasra, the Business Head (India) for Philips Mobile Phones said that the brand has a plan to enter the mobile accessories category with the launch of power banks, chargers, and so on. Besides, the company will also announce three more feature phones this year in the Indian market.

Price And Availability

The Philips Xenium E209 carries a price tag of Rs. 2,999, while the Xenium E125 will cost Rs. 2,099, and the Philips E102A is priced at just Rs. 1,399. These phones can be purchased via leading e-commerce platforms and offline channels across the country.

Philips Xenium E209: Specifications

In terms of features, the Philips Xenium E209 has a 2.4-inch display with a keypad. The phone is powered by a 1,000 mAh battery that claims to offer a full-day battery on a single charge. It also supports an SD card slot and Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity. Other features include SOS function, a dedicated switch for a torch and lock/unlock, MediaTek Nucleus Realtime OS, and so on.

Philips Xenium E125: Specifications

Coming to the Philips Xenium E125, you get a larger 2,000 mAh battery unit, a 1.77-inch display, and QVGA camera. There are also pre-installed games and an in-built music player. Other features include Bluetooth 3.0 connectivity, dual SIM support, expandable memory, and so on.

Philips E102A: Specifications

Lastly, the Philips E102A has the same 1.77-inch display as the Philips Xenium E125. It also supports 128 x 160 pixels resolution and has a 1,000 mAh battery. The phone comes with Bluetooth 2.1 connectivity, dual SIM (GSM), and GPRS browser. Other aspects of the Philips E102A include an inbuilt VGA camera, SD card slot, in-built music player, powerful speakers, and inbuilt games.

Best Mobiles in India