Pisen announces battery replacement offer for old Apple iPhone users

Apple has been in the news for its iPhone slowdown drama since last week. While speculations were ongoing, the reason that Apple gave for its decision to slow down older iPhone was quite simple and many people could not accept it easily.

Apple issued a statement stating that the under-clocking of the CPU's overall performance of older models was done in order to prevent sudden shutdowns happening when aged batteries reached their limit. However, in the end, this only led to various class action lawsuits against the Cupertino-based company.

It is yet to be seen what solution Apple will come up in future, but it looks like iPhone 6/ 6S, iPhone SE, and iPhone 7 users have the only option to replace the battery.

Having said that, amidst all this ruckus, a company called Pisen (China's largest 3C digital manufacturer) has now tweeted a post tagging @Apple and @Tim Cook and further suggesting them to replace batteries for old iPhone users. The company has further said that if iPhone users in China want to replace old batteries, Pisen will provide 10 million coupons worth 200 million RMB (available within 3 months) and a free installation service.

According to Pisen's Tweet, as a phone accessories manufacturer, a large part of the company's loyal users are Apple users. Thus, this battery replacement offer is also an appreciation and reward from Pisen to its users.

Besides, Pisen has also suggested Apple to consider compensating its own users. Meanwhile, Pisen has stated that it can provide professional cell phone battery replacement services in over 100 Chinese cities through 3000 3C-Easy stores with a 12-month guarantee.

Pisen battery replacement campaign will start from Jan. 1st 2018, meanwhile the 3C-Easy, a mobile repairs and services platform under Pisen, will hold online order campaign, which can save 20 RMB. The cross-country offline stores of 3C-Easy will offer convenient repairing services and promise post-purchase service as well.