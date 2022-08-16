Pixel 6 Series Can’t Revert From Android 13 Update To 12; Stable Upgrade Rolled Out News oi-Akshay Kumar

Earlier this year in April, Google introduced the first beta build of the latest Android 13 version to the public for eligible Pixel smartphones. Recently, the company released the latest beta variant of the latest mobile OS. Now, the stable Android 13 version has been released to compatible devices for the first time with all the new features.

The Android 13 stable update has been first released to the Google Pixel smartphones, including the Pixel 4 and higher versions. It's worth mentioning that users of the Google Pixel 6 series of devices will not be able to revert back to the Android 12 version after upgrading to Android 13. Here's what we know so far about the OS revert back issue.

Google Pixel 6 Series Won't Be Able To Revert Back

According to Google's official Android developers blog, the Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, and the Pixel 6a Pro will not be able to go back to the previous version of Android. If they upgrade to Android 13 from Android 12, then the latest version of Android will be fixed for them due to their bootloader. The official blog from Google mentions the problem, which is listed below.

"The Android 13 update for Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and the Pixel 6a contains a bootloader update that increments the anti-rollback version. After flashing an Android 13 build on these devices you will not be able to flash older Android 12 builds", the information on Google Developer's forum website reads.

Android 13's stable version is being rolled out to eligible devices in a phased manner. The latest OS is first being released to those who signed up for the beta builds of the latest Android operating system. The other consumers will be notified for OTA updates soon and they can also sideload it from Google Developer's website to manually install it on their devices.

Android 13 Is Released For These Eligible Devices

The stable version of Android 13 has been released for multiple Google devices. The new version is rolling out to all Google Pixel models above the Pixel 4 to the Pixel 6 Pro at the moment. However, the same will be released to more Android devices from other companies like Samsung, Nokia, Asus, Motorola, Xiaomi, and more by the end of this year.

