Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Might Skip India Launch If Pixel 6a Fails To Impress News oi-Vivek

It looks like Google is testing the water with the Pixel 6a in India. The Pixel 6a is the only smartphone that the company has officially launched in the country, and the sales figure of the same might determine the future of Pixel smartphones in India.

Jon Prosser, who is predominately known for Apple leaks has now confirmed that the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, powered by the 2nd Gen Tensor chip will be available on the 13th of October in select markets. As of now, there is no confirmation on the launch of the same in India.

It's All In the Pixel 6a's Hand?

It looks like the recently launched Pixel 6a's performance in India could determine the launch of upcoming Pixel products in India. As one can expect, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will be more expensive than the Pixel 6a and are expected to be priced similar to the latest generation of Apple iPhone.

If Google won't sell a good number of Pixel 6a smartphones in India, then the company might not bring even more expensive Pixel devices to the country. Even if they launch Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones in India, they are expected to be on the expensive side.

Why Pixel Phones Cost A Lot In India

Unlike most brands, Google does not assemble the Pixel smartphones in India, and it imports them from countries like Vietnam and China. Hence, they have to pay a hefty import tax, which will be passed on to the customers, making Pixel smartphones even more expensive.

Given the Indian launch of the Pixel 6a was aligned with the global market, if the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will launch in India, they will be available on the 13th of October, just a few days before the official launch of the iPhone 14 series of smartphones.

Source

Best Mobiles in India