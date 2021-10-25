Just In
Pixel Users Experiencing App Crash, Touch Response Issues Post Android 12 Update; What Does Google Say?
Google has officially released the stable Android 12 build recently alongside the Pixel 6 series and has already started dishing out the new update for Pixel phones. The company is releasing the firmware for the Pixel 3 series and later-generation models. While the new firmware is expected to bring along an improved user experience, it is rather giving a tough time to some of the Pixel users. The update seems to carry some bugs which are creating issues with touch response and app crashing. Details are as follows:
Google Pixel Users Reporting Issues With Android 12 Stable Update
As mentioned above, the Pixel 3 and above models come first in line to receive the Android 12 update. Multiple users have already received this update on their respective units and are apparently having issues with the touch response. App crashing is also another issue that is being highlighted by Pixel users at the Google support forum and other online platforms.
It is being reported that the update isn't entirely bug-free and the issues with touch response and app crashing are consistent. The users affected by this issue suggest the upper half of their respective Pixel phones become unresponsive. This makes it difficult to use the handset specifically while pulling down the notification bar for quick settings or reading notifications.
Apart from this, several of the users have also highlighted frequent app crashes following the latest Android 12 update. Laggy performance is another issue which the Pixel users are experiencing after shifting to the latest firmware version. The Google support forum also suggests some of the users facing battery drainage issues with this update.
What Does Google Say?
Unfortunately, Google hasn't released any official statement confirming the cause of this issue with the Android 12 stable update and Pixel series phones. However, the models which are reportedly affected are the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5.
We might have to wait for a while for Google to bring a fix. It can't be said for sure if the company will halt the rollout of the Android 11 update for Pixel phones in the meanwhile or will release a fix via OTA.
