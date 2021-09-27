Just In
Poco C31 Launching Instead Of Poco C4 On September 30 In India; Expected Features
Poco recently teased a new "C" series smartphone launch in India. The brand had only teased the upcoming model with the tagline "C U Soon", however, the exact moniker is now revealed by a new teaser. Rumors were rife the company is gearing up for the Poco C4'sj launch. But, the latest teaser confirms the arrival of a rather new model called the Poco C31 on September 30 in the country.
Poco C31 India Launch On September 30
Poco will be announcing the Poco C31 instead of the Poco C4 in India on September 30. The launch is scheduled for 12 PM. The new teaser shared by the company on its official Twitter handle confirms the moniker of the device. The teaser video also reveals the first look of the handset.
It's strong. It's secure. It's fast. It's the #POCOC31!— POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) September 26, 2021
Get ready for a #LifeTested experience, on September 30! pic.twitter.com/vRnwNr346h
As expected, the upcoming Poco C series phone will also be a budget phone featuring a traditional waterdrop notch display. The nine-second short teaser video has currently only revealed the fascia of the Poco C31.
The rear panel's design and other key specifications are yet to be confirmed. Since the launch is just three days away, the company is expected to drop some additional teasers revealing the additional details.
Poco C31 Expected Specifications, Price
Currently, Poco has only revealed the front panel's design and the upcoming launch date. Details surrounding the internals aren't specified by any of the leaks or the official teasers. Some reports also suggest the Poco C31 will be launched as a rival to the Realme C25Y which debuted a while ago in the Indian market. The latter carries an asking price of Rs. 10,999.
If indeed the Poco C31 launches as the Realme C25Y, then we can expect a similar price tag and hardware. At least an HD+ LCD and a triple/quad rear camera setup is what we might see. It would be interesting to see if it's just the moniker leap which the Poco C31 will have over the Poco C3 or the internals as well.
Some upgrades are only what makes sense over the previous-generation model. We are waiting for Poco to share the remaining details. We will keep you posted with the details.
