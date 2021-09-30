Poco C31 With Helio G35 SoC, 13MP Triple Camera Debuts In India; Price Starts At Rs. 7,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Poco has been teasing its new budget "C" series phone for a while and has finally launched the handset with the Poco C31 moniker. The company was earlier rumoured to bring the Poco 4, but later it confirmed the C31 instead. The latest budget entrant from Poco features a dual-tome design and has the Helio G35 SoC and a triple-rear camera as the key highlights. Check out the Poco C31 India pricing and sale details:

Poco C31 Full Specifications

The Poco C31 sports a 6.53-inch LCD display with a waterdrop notch. The display offers 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The bezels are narrow except for the chin. Poco has used the Heli G35 processor to power the C3.

This entry-level MediaTek processor has octa-cores and a 2.3GHz clock speed. The device comes with 3GB/ 4GB RAM and 32GB/ 64GB storage configuration. It has an additional up to 512GB microSD card support.

The firmware pre-loaded is Android 11 OS with a custom MIUI skin on top. For optics, the Poco C3 accommodates three cameras at the back and a single selfie snapper upfront. The former's setup includes a 13MP main camera and a pair of 2MP sensors for macro shots and depth mapping.

The waterdrop notch houses a 5MP camera for selfies and video calling. The device offers a physical fingerprint scanner for security which is placed at the back panel. In terms of connectivity, the Poco C31 offers 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The battery powering the handset has a 5,000 mAh capacity combined with standard charging speeds.

Poco C31: Price In India, Where To Buy?

The Poco C31 carries Rs. 8,499 price tag for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model is announced at Rs. 9,499. However, Poco will be selling both variants with an introductory offer following which the 3GB RAM variant will be available at Rs. 7,999, while the 4GB RAM model will be sold at Rs. 8,999.

The Poco C31 has been launched in two different shades called Royal Blue and Shadow Grey both of which offer a dual-tone finish. As far as the availability is concerned, the latest Poco budget phone will be available for sale via Flipkart starting October 3.

