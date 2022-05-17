Poco C40 Spotted On NBTC, BIS, FCC Certification Sites; Budget 4G Phone With Android 12 OS Incoming News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Poco has been gradually expanding its product offering to include a couple of new smartphones. To note, the Poco M4 5G has just arrived in the Indian market with powerful specs and an attractive price tag. It looks like the brand is gearing up for a couple of more launches this year, including the imminent Poco C40.

Poco C40 Spotted At NBTC Website

Poco C40 is the latest smartphone tipped from the brand. Popular tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the upcoming smartphone on Thailand's NBTC website. It was certified with model number 220333QPG. What's even more interesting is that the listing confirms the moniker Poco C40, which is a rare occasion.

Presently, there's not much information regarding the Poco C40. We now know that the new Poco phone will launch in Thailand shortly. After which, it might make its way to the Indian market. Coincidentally, the same smartphone was also spotted on the BIS website in India. But it hasn't revealed any key specs.

That's not all. The Poco C40 with the same model number 220333QPG was also spotted on the FCC certification website. Here, the listing has confirmed that the phone would arrive with the Android 12 OS with the MIUI 13 custom skin on top.

Poco C40 Launch In India: What To Expect?

Presently, the Poco C series in India is limited to the Poco C31, which is available to buy here. The upcoming Poco C40 could be the latest expansion in this series. Reports claim the upcoming C40 could be a budget smartphone, just like the Poco C31.

If the Poco C40 is indeed a budget smartphone, we can expect Lite specs on it, including the lite version of MIUI. To recall, the Poco C31 debuted with the Helio G35 processor, which is an entry-level chipset with 4G support. We can expect a slightly upgraded processor with only 4G support for the Poco C40.

One can also expect at least dual cameras, a massive 5,000 mAh battery, and an HD+ display. Presently, these are mere speculations. If the Poco C40 is debut shortly in India, we can expect the brand to start teasing the new phone.

