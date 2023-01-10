Just In
- 1 hr ago Lava Blaze 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M13 5G: Battle Of The 5G-Ready Smartphones
- 1 hr ago Microsoft Edge Web Browser To Stop Working On These Operating Systems This Week
- 4 hrs ago WhatsApp To Allow Saving “Disappearing Messages”: Here’s How The Feature Could Work
- 6 hrs ago OnePlus Ace 2 Surfaces Online: Could Launch As OnePlus 11R In India?
Don't Miss
- Finance Buy This Tata Stock With Strong Orderbook, Share Likely To Give 27% Return, Say Motilal Oswal
- Sports ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon Excited To Finally Defend Title Against Allazov
- Movies Before Becoming A Household Name With Imlie, Fahmaan Khan Featured In THIS ADULT Web Series
- News Pak actress Sadia Khan breaks silence on dating rumours with Shah Rukh's son
- Education GBSHSE Goa SSC, HSSC timetable 2022 for term 2 Out
- Automobiles MG Motor Likely To Showcase 4 New Cars At Auto Expo 2023 – Hector Facelift, City EV & More
- Travel Ultimate travel quotes to inspire the wanderlust in you
- Lifestyle Blood Art: What Is It? Why Is The Tamil Nadu Government Banning It?
Poco C50 Budget Smartphone Goes On Sale In India: Features, Price Detailed
Poco introduced its entry-level smartphone, the Poco C50, last week in India. Now, the smartphone has gone on sale in the country as promised. The Poco C50 offers a large LCD, a quad-core processor, a fingerprint sensor, an AI camera, and a massive 5000mAh battery, among others. Let's dive into its specifications below.
Poco C50: Features, Specifications
The Poco C50 gets a polycarbonate construction with a leather-like texture at the back to enhance its looks. The smartphone boasts an iPhone-esque square camera island at the rear, which houses dual camera sensors and an LED flash. Over to the front, the smartphone gets a waterdrop notch on the top of the display.
The Poco C50 sports a 6.52-inch LCD with an HD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The display is protected by an unspecified scratch-resistant glass. Furthermore, the Poco C50 is powered by a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, which is built on the 12nm fabrication process. Graphical duties are taken care of by the IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU onboard. The chipset is paired with up to 3GB LPDDR4x RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage. The memory can be expanded further by up to 512GB via the microSD card slot.
On the optics front, the Poco C50 features an 8MP primary camera sensor coupled with a secondary AI lens. There's a 5MP sensor at the front for selfies and video calls. Some other notable features of the device include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, splash-resistance, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G VoLTE, dual SIM, a single speaker, and a microSD card slot, among others. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery under its hood coupled with 10W charging support. It runs on MIUI skin based on Android 12 (Go Edition) out of the box.
Poco C50: Price, Availability
The Poco C50 is priced at ₹6,499 for the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The higher 3GB RAM+ 32GB storage variant comes at a price tag of ₹7,299. As an introductory offer, the brand is offering a discount of ₹250, taking the effective starting price to ₹6,249. The smartphone is available to purchase exclusively via Flipkart.
-
1,39,900
-
1,29,900
-
61,999
-
62,999
-
1,29,900
-
82,999
-
29,999
-
1,09,999
-
59,999
-
79,999
-
65,900
-
1,09,999
-
1,19,900
-
21,999
-
1,29,900
-
12,999
-
37,999
-
15,999
-
7,332
-
17,091
-
39,654
-
13,196
-
19,200
-
7,390
-
39,999
-
13,901
-
10,434
-
11,980
-
8,370
-
20,210