Poco C50 Launch Nears As It Hits IMEI Database; Another Rebranded Redmi Phone?

Poco has been gradually expanding its smartphone range in India with devices like Poco F4, X4 Pro, M4 Pro, and more. A new report suggests the brand could launch a new smartphone shortly in the country, dubbed Poco C50. It was spotted on the IMEI database platform suggesting an imminent launch.

Poco C50 Spotted On IMEI Database

Looking back, Poco C40 debuted in select markets but it never made it to the Indian market. It seems like the brand will directly launch its successor dubbed Poco C50. The alleged smartphone was spotted on the IMEI website with the model number 220733SPI.

Since the Poco C50 appeared on this website, we can expect an imminent launch. That said, the website doesn't reveal any other details of the upcoming Poco smartphone. This also means that the Poco C40 won't be launched in the country.

Poco C50 Launch: Is It A Rebranded Redmi Phone?

Presently, we don't know much about the upcoming Poco C50. A few reports cite tipsters who claim the Poco C50 will be a rebranded Redmi smartphone. Apparently, a Redmi phone with a similar model number was also spotted on platforms like FCC and benchmarking website Geekbench. If this is true, the Poco C50 could be a rebranded Redmi A1.

The alleged Redmi A1 was spotted with the codename 'ice' and is said to be an entry-level smartphone. The upcoming Redmi device is said to be powered by the Helio A22 chipset with 3GB RAM and will run Android 12 OS. The alleged Redmi A1 also appeared on Geekbench and scored 141 and 497 in single-core and multi-core tests.

That said, is merely speculation for now and should be taken with a grain of salt. Moreover, this isn't the first time that Xiaomi has rebranded smartphones to launch them under a different banner.

Many Poco phones have debuted as Redmi devices in different markets and vice versa. If the Poco C50 is to launch soon, we can expect official teasers and trailers in the coming days that would put rumors to rest.

