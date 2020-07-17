Poco Confirms To Remove Banned Apps From M2 Pro News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Poco M2 Pro debuted in India earlier this month and went on sale once on July 14. Poco India recently tweeted that the phone will go on sale via Flipkart on July 30 at 12 pm (noon). It is the third phone of the company to be launched in India.

The company recently announced that they will remove all banned apps from the Poco M2 Pro. The company also mentioned in an official statement that the software version of the phone was completed before the Indian government shut down Chinese apps, which led to some pre-installed apps available on the phone.

Poco's General Manager C Manmohan mentioned in the official statement that the company is working on the next factory image for the Poco M2 Pro. This means that there will be no banned apps on new devices. However, users can uninstall apps from existing devices with a simple step. If you own the phone you will be able to remove apps after you set up your phone. The statement further claimed that they are also taking care of the Cleaner App issue.

Let's take a look at the price and some features of the phone. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Poco M2 Pro price set at Rs. 13,999, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is available for purchase with a tag of Rs. 14,999. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The handset is offered in Out of the Blue, Green, and Greener, and Two Shades of Black color options.

The Poco M2 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. For imaging, the Poco M2 Pro features a quad rear camera setup along with a 48MP main sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP front shooter.

