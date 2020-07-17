ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Poco Confirms To Remove Banned Apps From M2 Pro

    By
    |

    Poco M2 Pro debuted in India earlier this month and went on sale once on July 14. Poco India recently tweeted that the phone will go on sale via Flipkart on July 30 at 12 pm (noon). It is the third phone of the company to be launched in India.

    Poco Confirms To Remove Chinese Apps From M2 Pro

     

    The company recently announced that they will remove all banned apps from the Poco M2 Pro. The company also mentioned in an official statement that the software version of the phone was completed before the Indian government shut down Chinese apps, which led to some pre-installed apps available on the phone.

    Poco's General Manager C Manmohan mentioned in the official statement that the company is working on the next factory image for the Poco M2 Pro. This means that there will be no banned apps on new devices. However, users can uninstall apps from existing devices with a simple step. If you own the phone you will be able to remove apps after you set up your phone. The statement further claimed that they are also taking care of the Cleaner App issue.

    Let's take a look at the price and some features of the phone. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Poco M2 Pro price set at Rs. 13,999, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is available for purchase with a tag of Rs. 14,999. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant comes with a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The handset is offered in Out of the Blue, Green, and Greener, and Two Shades of Black color options.

    The Poco M2 Pro runs on Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology. The phone comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. For imaging, the Poco M2 Pro features a quad rear camera setup along with a 48MP main sensor. For selfies, it has a 16MP front shooter.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: poco smartphones news
    Story first published: Friday, July 17, 2020, 11:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 17, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X