Poco F1 can now record slow-motion videos @906fps with Super Low Light Mode

The Xiaomi Poco F1 is one of the most affordable smartphones with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. In fact, the Poco F1 is also the most affordable smartphone with Sony IMX636 sensor, which is known to offer high-quality photography.

And now, Xiaomi/Poco team has released a new beta update for the Poco F1, which enables super-slow-motion video recording (960fps) with Super Low Light mode, which will enhance the low-light photography on the Poco F1.

The Poco F1 is also the most affordable smartphone which supports 960fps slow-motion video recording, which was recently unveiled by Xiaomi with the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3.

MIUI 10 8.12.4 beta update

With the MIUI 10 8.12.4 beta update users can enjoy slow-motion video recording @960fps with Super Low Light mode, which takes up to 9 photos and combines to create a bright image in the low-light conditions.

How to install MIUI 10 8.12.4?

The beta build is currently rolling out to select beta testing users. The update is around 184 MB, and the update is based on Android 9 Pie, which is the latest Android OS from Google.

Download the recovery ROM from Xiaomi Indian official website and flash the update manually. As this is beta software, one might notice some glitches and errors.

Download the MIUI 10 8.12.4 for Poco F1 here

Poco F1 specifications

The Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB RAM and 64/128/256 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage space. The device also has dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots.

The primary camera unit on the Xiaomi Poco F1 consists of dual cameras with a 12 MP primary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and a 5 MP depth sensor with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the device has a 20 MP selfie shooter with an IR camera to assist low-light face unlock.

The Poco F1 has a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with a USB type C port with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ and a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The device offers MIUI 10 OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo, and the device is in the brim of receiving Android 9 Pie update.