    Xiaomi has announced a lucrative deal on its popular affordable flagship - the Poco F1. The price cut comes as a part of "Poco Days sale" which is being hosted online. The device was launched last year with Snapdragon 845 chipset starting at Rs. 20,999 and has received its share of discount since its official launch. Here is everything you need to know about the latest discount:

    Poco F1 Available With Up To Rs. 8,000 Discount Via Poco Days Sale

     

    Xiaomi Poco F1 Receives Another Price Cut India:

    Xiaomi is offering the Poco F1 with a discount of up to Rs. 8,000 in India. You can buy the device with the discounted price from the company's platform Mi.com. Following the discount, the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 18,999.

    On the other hand, the 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage can be availed for Rs 22,999. Notably, the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is still retailing for Rs. 17,999 on Flipkart. There are a bunch of offers which you can avail during the Poco Days Sale such as no-cost EMI offers and exchange offers of up to Rs. 2,000 discount on exchanging an old smartphone.

    The other offers in the mix include up to 6TB 4G data and an instant cashback of up to Rs. 2,400 courtesy Reliance Jio. Do note that this is a limited period sale and will be live till 31st July on Mi.com.

    What Makes Poco F1 A Good Bargain In 2019?

    The Poco F1 makes use of last year's flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset clubbed with Adreno 630 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. The device offers up to 256GB of onboard storage which can be expanded via microSD card to up to 256GB. It flaunts a 6.18-inch LCD display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels.

    The display offers a standard notch and is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. For optics, the handset packs dual-sensors at the rear consisting of a 12MP (f/1.9 aperture) primary sensor and a 5MP depth lens. The camera offers features such as Dual Pixel Autofocus, HDR, Panorama and AI Beauty mode.

     

    For selfies, the device comes with a 20MP camera that has an f/2.0 aperture. The battery powering the smartphone is a 4000mAh unit with Quick Charge support. All these capable hardware for a starting price tag of Rs. 17,999 makes the Poco F1 one of the feature-rich smartphones in the market today.

    Monday, July 29, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
