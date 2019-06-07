Poco F1 Receives Price Cut of Rs 2000 In India – Pice, Key Feature And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco launched its first smartphone the Poco F1 last year in the mid-range category in India. The smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs 20,999, but later in December, the company make a price cut of Rs 1,000 bringing the price down to Rs 19,999. Now it seems the smartphone has witnessed one more price drop in the country. So if you were planning to buy one then this is the best time. Here are the offers and deals which you don't want to miss.

Poco F1 Price Cut In India

The company has announced a price drop on of Rs 2,000 on Poco F1 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. After the price slash, the smartphone will be up for grabs at Rs 17,999. However, do note that this is a temporary price cut and the company is offering this till June 9. So if you are interested then you have to purchase before the last date. The smartphone with the new effective price is up for grab via Mi.com and Flipkart.

Poco F1 Specification

The Poco F1 sports a 6.18-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels along with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU.

The smartphone is backed by 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage respectively. This storage can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the optical front, the Poco F1 offers dual rear camera setup with the combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras with an LED flash. Uo front the smartphone houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

On the connectivity options, the Poco F1 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot, 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, and hybrid dual SIM. The phone packs a non-removable Li-Po 4000 mah battery and runs Android 8.1(Oreo), topped with an MIUI 9.6 skin.