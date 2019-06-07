Just In
- 14 min ago Asteroid Warning: 360ft Space Rock Hurtling Towards Earth At 82,080kph
- 42 min ago Samsung Galaxy M40 Full Specs Leak – Triple Rear Cameras, Notch Display And More
- 58 min ago Oppo Reno Series First Sale – 10x Zoom Camera Starting At Rs 39,999
- 1 hr ago OnePlus 7 Pro Receives A Camera Centric Software Update: Improves Camera Performance
Don't Miss
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: Morality in selection; AB de Villiers and Jofra Archer set contrasting examples
- Movies Prabhas's Marriage Is Getting Postponed Due To This Reason? Deets Inside!
- News Jobs for engineers: BHEL job openings announced; 24 vacancies for engineers, managers; How to apply
- Finance Third-Party Motor Insurance To Cost More From June 16
- Automobiles Hyundai Venue Sales Overtakes Mahindra XUV300 — Second-Best Compact SUV In India For May 2019
- Lifestyle So, Here’s The Latest Roundup of Traditional Outfits From B-town’s Favourite Divas
- Travel A Quaint Town On The Banks Of River Beas In Himachal Pradesh
- Education TS EAMCET Results 2019 Will Be Declared In This Week
Poco F1 Receives Price Cut of Rs 2000 In India – Pice, Key Feature And More
Xiaomi's sub-brand Poco launched its first smartphone the Poco F1 last year in the mid-range category in India. The smartphone was launched with a price tag of Rs 20,999, but later in December, the company make a price cut of Rs 1,000 bringing the price down to Rs 19,999. Now it seems the smartphone has witnessed one more price drop in the country. So if you were planning to buy one then this is the best time. Here are the offers and deals which you don't want to miss.
Poco F1 Price Cut In India
The company has announced a price drop on of Rs 2,000 on Poco F1 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. After the price slash, the smartphone will be up for grabs at Rs 17,999. However, do note that this is a temporary price cut and the company is offering this till June 9. So if you are interested then you have to purchase before the last date. The smartphone with the new effective price is up for grab via Mi.com and Flipkart.
Poco F1 Specification
The Poco F1 sports a 6.18-inch display with a resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels along with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU.
The smartphone is backed by 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage respectively. This storage can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.
On the optical front, the Poco F1 offers dual rear camera setup with the combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras with an LED flash. Uo front the smartphone houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera.
On the connectivity options, the Poco F1 include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot, 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, USB Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, and hybrid dual SIM. The phone packs a non-removable Li-Po 4000 mah battery and runs Android 8.1(Oreo), topped with an MIUI 9.6 skin.