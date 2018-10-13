Poco F1 receives MIUI V9.6.24 software update: Improves cameras’s stability

What's new on MIUI V9.6.24 for Poco F1?

Added Face Unlock in Belgium

Adjusted screen brightness in Reading Mode

Adjusted sleep time, when the device lies flat on a surface

Improved camera's stability

How to install MIUI V9.6.24 on the Poco F1?

Go to Settings > About phone > System updates > check for an update to install the latest software update (in this case, the MIUI V9.6.24) on the Poco F1.

Or, download the complete ROM (recovery ROM or fastboot ROM) and flash it manually on the Poco F1.

Xiaomi Poco F1 specifications

The Xiaomi Poco F1 comes with a 6.18-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass on top. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is the chipset that powers the smartphone with 6/8 GB of RAM and 64/128/256 GB of internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The device does come with dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The phone also supports Bluetooth 5.0, dual channel Wi-Fi and A-GPS. Unfortunately, the device does not support NFC.

The smartphone has a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 5 MP depth camera. On the front, the device has a 20 MP selfie camera with an IR camera to support Face Unlock. The main camera can record 4K videos, whereas the video recording capability of the selfie camera is limited to 1080p, amidst having a 20 MP sensor.

The Poco F1 has a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with a USB type C port with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 capability. The device also has a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack on the top portion of the smartphone. The Poco F1 currently runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with MIUI 9, the device will be updated to MIUI 10 with Android 9 Pie in the near future.