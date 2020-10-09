Just In
Poco F1 Successor India Launch Teased; Poco F2 Pro Not Coming
Poco has confirmed that the flagship F2 Pro is not launching in India. Poco India Director, Anuj Sharma has revealed it during an interview with Indian Express. Besides, he has also mentioned the Poco F1 successor is in the development process. However, the launch will take some time. Anuj Sharma has also revealed that why Poco phones are rebranded as Xiaomi devices.
He said: ''Poco is still a new brand and developing new phones for every series is a tough task.'' For this, ''the company uses Xiaomi as a platform and improvises on top of it." Besides, the company is also using Xiaomi's proprietary Android skin. He has also confirmed that the company has no plan to launch its own custom Android skin in the coming days.
Poco F2 Pro Is Not Arriving In India
According to the company, the Poco F2 Pro is not a good upgrade over the Poco F1. We can expect the successor will be the Poco F2. However, the company has not shared any information regarding moniker and features. Going by the Anuj Sharma information, we can get the successor by end of this year or 2021. We can expect it will be offered identical features to the Poco F1.
To recall, the Poco F1 launched in India back in 2018. The handset is available in the country at Rs. 16,990. As a mid-range handset, it offers the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset, dual camera. However, you can now get a better camera for this price point.
Now, the latest mid-range handset from the company is the Poco X3. It also offers premium features including a 120Hz refresh rate display, the 64MP quad-camera setup, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, and more. So, we can also expect the company will offer flagship features on the upcoming phone.
